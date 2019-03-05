Reality of Hamilton’s homelessness ‘crisis,’ more than just a bed crunch for shelters

After two weeks at the Salvation Army men's shelter in downtown Hamilton, Justin Edward Provo made his exit.
Now that he has a bed in an east-end group home, Provo has set his eyes on getting his own place.
"If you want to get out of shelters, you've got to motivate yourself," the 27-year-old says.
The longer someone is homeless, the more difficult it is to break the cycle, social service professionals say.
This is why Hamilton shelters, which are bursting at the seams, are motivated to quickly help people find their way back to housing.
A pilot project co-ordinated by the city and involving the three local men's shelters aims to "divert" people from homelessness.
"Diversion works to help people unpack and identify resources available to them in their particular situation," explained Shaun MacKeigan, men's services director for Mission Services in Hamilton.
"It can be as simple as asking where did they stay last night and what happened to those accommodations."
Maybe it's smoothing over a rift due to a tenant not paying for groceries, or buying someone a bus ticket to a stable home that's out of town, says James Moulton, executive director of the local Salvation Army.
"The idea is to be creative and flexible."
Diversion isn't a new practice, but the city is taking a more formal and refined approach to it through the $100,000 pilot project.
It aimed for a 30 per cent diversion target when it started Nov. 1 and wraps up at the end of March.
So far, out of 264 "unique individuals," 77 of them, or 29 per cent, were "successfully diverted and have not returned to homelessness," says Amanda DiFalco, the city's manager of homelessness policy and programs.
Skyrocketing rents, a dearth of affordable housing, precarious employment and stagnating social assistance rates are contributing to homelessness in Hamilton.
"It's not an overstatement to say that we're in a crisis in this community," Katherine Kalinowski, chief operating officer of Good Shepherd Centre Hamilton, recently told the Spectator.
In addition to the space crunch, shelters are contending with serious mental health and addiction issues amid an ongoing opioid crisis with no funding increases since 2014, she said.
The city says it allocates about $7.6 million in funding each year to Hamilton shelters.
Kalinowski points to examples of how "evidence-based practices" can work.
The Saving Our Sisters program, which helps women who are chronically homeless and affected by mental health, addiction, trauma and violence, has housed 151 people, with a 92 per cent average retention rate.
The city and its partners are also looking at data on a system-wide scale to help tackle homelessness.
"The idea is to create a system in which every homeless person is known in the community and accounted for," Kalinowski said.
The evolving by-name priority list allows agencies to share information with each other to make sure people get the help they need.
On Feb. 26, the list included 1,098 people, said DiFalco, noting that figure has been consistent since the initiative launched in November 2017.
Of those people, 481 were considered chronically homeless (six times or more in the past year) and 36 episodically (three or more times in the past year).
The city also tracks how many people enter and exit the homeless-serving system. For instance, in January, "inflow" was 176 people while "outflow" was 196.
Sometimes, it can feel as though "the needle isn't moving" with people arriving from elsewhere to access Hamilton's services, MacKeigan says.
"We are working with an increased number of people who are not only new to the system but new to our system."
Provo is determined to not stay in a shelter again.
He became homeless in Cambridge and Kitchener before winding up at the Salvation Army's Booth Centre in Hamilton about a month ago.
It was a harrowing time. Provo says he was robbed, punched in the face, received death threats and had pneumonia.
The 82-bed Booth Centre was no walk in the park.
"I couldn't sleep. This guy's doing drugs. This other guy is yelling and screaming."
So Provo, who has a mental illness, says he did everything he could to get himself out and into a better situation.
"I did all the leg work," he says, but notes Salvation Army case workers also helped.
At the group home, Provo says he's booked medical and dental appointments.
He's also filled out an application for nonprofit housing. Now, he has to be patient, Provo says.
"Every day, I thank the Lord, and I'm happy."
The central database tracks people experiencing homelessness and accessing services. There were 1,098 people on the list on Feb. 26.
Gender
Men: 72 per cent
Women: 26 per cent
Trans, non-binary, two-spirited, unknown: 1.5 per cent
Age groups
Younger than 24: 14 per cent
Adults: 80 per cent
65 and older: 5 per cent
Source: City of Hamilton
