Muskoka chair says early regional review talks not ‘confrontational’

But Klinck did note one apprehension.

“The only concern I have is that these types of things create a lot of angst. Nobody is quite sure what might happen, and that causes a ripple of consternation,” he said. “And you would hope that it wouldn’t interfere with ensuring that what needs to be done gets done, and that this process isn’t used as an excuse to put off things that need to be done.”

So what could the review lead to?

Klinck noted there were a few questions about municipal planning service responsibilities across various levels of government.

“And I’m led to believe there was some correspondence sent out … from the ministry suggesting that significant changes to planning policy and functions should be put on hold for the time being, which I find rather interesting,” he said.

And he said discussion during Premier Doug Ford's visit to Muskoka, in early March, seemed to hint at further amendments to regional governance here.

“He put an exclamation mark on the size of council and the number of elected officials in certain municipalities, and he felt it was something that would be given consideration in the review,” Klinck said.

Muskoka has 51 elected councillors across its six area municipalities, and 22 of them also sit on district council, which critics have said is too many for a permanent population of 60,600. Some councillors, however, have argued that particular population statistic doesn’t take into account the estimated 81,900 seasonal residents also represented by area municipal and district councillors.

The province’s regional government review continues. An online portal to collect comment from the public is expected to launch in the spring.

Note: This story was updated Thursday, March 14, at 9:29 a.m. to include links to new information about the province's launch of at online feedback portal for the public, related to its regional government review)