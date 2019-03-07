Jerseyville pot greenhouse appeal put on hold

Lawyers for The Green Organic Dutchman and the city, on March 5, jointly asked the Local Planning Appeal Tribunal to reschedule a pre-hearing conference after city council’s March 27 meeting.
City lawyer Joanna Wice told hearing officer Laurie Bruce negotiations between the two parties are ongoing and she hopes to have instructions on how to proceed after the council meeting.
After a short recess, Bruce agreed to schedule a pre-hearing teleconference on April 25.
Company co-founder and director Ian Wilms, who sat in on the brief session, said afterward that he can’t divulge the proposed settlement.
Council spurred the appeal last July by limiting the greenhouse’s size to a maximum 21,500 square feet, treating cannabis differently from other types of agriculture, including flowers.
“We’re optimistic, as always, and working closely with city staff, as we’ve always wanted to,” Wilms said.
The hearing came after council emerged from a Feb. 27 closed session and voted 7-6 to defer a decision on a staff recommendation to settle the dispute. No details were disclosed.
Ancaster Coun. Lloyd Ferguson, who has led the fight against the greenhouse, asked for the deferral to allow him time to “review with staff what the implications of this are.”
“Are we going to see all the land in Ancaster covered in concrete? I need to answer that before we jump to a conclusion,” he said.
West Mountain Coun. Terry Whitehead had moved the staff recommendation immediately prior to the deferral motion and opposed delaying a decision.
“I’m not sure what we’re going to acquire new from what we acquired today,” he said.
His comment provoked a heated response from Ferguson.
“Councillor Whitehead doesn’t care if he destroys Ancaster,” he said.
The Green Organic Dutchman’s Jerseyville Road farm already has a licensed grow building that is about 6,000 square feet and produces 1,000 kilograms of medical marijuana per year that is processed into oil in a neighbouring building.
The company has proceeded with construction of the greenhouse in question under the guise that it will be used to grow mums.
A related zoning application supported by city staff in July also allows for other grow buildings of up to 21,500 square feet, to a maximum lot coverage of 20 per cent, on the front part of the 26.9-hectare property.
Company officials told the Ancaster News in December the new greenhouse will be able to produce about 11,000 kilograms of cannabis using less water than a six-member family home and will provide 85 well-paid jobs.
