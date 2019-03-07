Jerseyville pot greenhouse appeal put on hold

“Are we going to see all the land in Ancaster covered in concrete? I need to answer that before we jump to a conclusion,” he said.

West Mountain Coun. Terry Whitehead had moved the staff recommendation immediately prior to the deferral motion and opposed delaying a decision.

“I’m not sure what we’re going to acquire new from what we acquired today,” he said.

His comment provoked a heated response from Ferguson.

“Councillor Whitehead doesn’t care if he destroys Ancaster,” he said.

The Green Organic Dutchman’s Jerseyville Road farm already has a licensed grow building that is about 6,000 square feet and produces 1,000 kilograms of medical marijuana per year that is processed into oil in a neighbouring building.

The company has proceeded with construction of the greenhouse in question under the guise that it will be used to grow mums.

A related zoning application supported by city staff in July also allows for other grow buildings of up to 21,500 square feet, to a maximum lot coverage of 20 per cent, on the front part of the 26.9-hectare property.

Company officials told the Ancaster News in December the new greenhouse will be able to produce about 11,000 kilograms of cannabis using less water than a six-member family home and will provide 85 well-paid jobs.