Solo living trend creating new opportunities

Transat's solo collection, for example, has almost doubled its reach since launching in 2015 to include 39 resorts at 19 sun destinations in 10 countries that welcome about 8,000 single travellers a year.

Still, catering to solo travellers is a fairly recent phenomenon, as more millennial and baby boomers are seeking to voyage alone, said Nesbitt.

"It's just become such a big market."

A Statistics Canada report released Wednesday says more men, divorced or separated people live alone today than in the past, while the proportion of widowed men and women has fallen.

While many people often end up living alone because they’ve put off having families as they establish their careers, 72 per cent once had a partner and 55 per cent had at least one child, said the Living Alone in Canada report.

The growth in solo living has coincided with the rise in condominium construction. Twenty-eight per cent of people living alone resided in these types of accommodation, either owned or rented, said Statistics Canada, up from seven per cent in 1981.

Despite the current efforts, more can be done by businesses to take advantage of trends, said Bella DePaulo, a singles expert and the author of Singled Out: How Singles Are Stereotyped, Stigmatized, and Ignored, and Still Live Happily Ever After.

"Restaurants need to up their game when it comes to welcoming the solo diner."

People often choose to live alone when they can afford to. Better pay has allowed more women to live their lives "without being tethered to a husband for economic life support," DePaulo said.

Solo living is a huge trend with implications for how we live, socialize, use technology, meet people, shop and get things done, DePaulo said.

"Ultimately, it should also have big political ramifications, though political candidates and leaders are sometimes the last to give up on their fawning over married couples and families," she wrote in an email.

By Ross Marowits, The Canadian Press