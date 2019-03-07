Hamilton Police Service will consider probing animal cruelty

The Hamilton Police Service will look at the feasibility of adding animal cruelty investigations to their work.

A motion by East Mountain councillor and Hamilton Police Services Board member Tom Jackson requesting Hamilton police chief Eric Girt to investigate the matter was approved by the board on Thursday afternoon.

Local animal cruelty cases are currently probed by the Hamilton-Burlington Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, but the OSPCA, the umbrella body for other SPCA’s in Ontario, informed the provincial government it would not be signing a new contract to enforce Ontario’s animal cruelty laws when the current agreement expires at the end of the month.

The OSPCA says they are prepared to offer the Province a transition period to June 28.