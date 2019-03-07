Hamilton Police Service will consider probing animal cruelty

The Hamilton Police Service will look at the feasibility of adding animal cruelty investigations to their work.
A motion by East Mountain councillor and Hamilton Police Services Board member Tom Jackson requesting Hamilton police chief Eric Girt to investigate the matter was approved by the board on Thursday afternoon.
Local animal cruelty cases are currently probed by the Hamilton-Burlington Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, but the OSPCA, the umbrella body for other SPCA’s in Ontario, informed the provincial government it would not be signing a new contract to enforce Ontario’s animal cruelty laws when the current agreement expires at the end of the month.
The OSPCA says they are prepared to offer the Province a transition period to June 28.
“Somebody has to fill the void,” Jackson said.
“We all found out about this fairly abruptly,” said Girt. “I don’t know how much this is going to cost.”
Girt noted adding animal cruelty investigations to the work of front line officers would be very expensive.
The chief has also been asked to consult with other stakeholders such as the HBSPCA.
A report on the issue is also coming to the city’s planning committee on March 19.
