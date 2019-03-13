Brampton's pot shop has been issued its licence

Brampton’s proposed cannabis store on Main Street has been issued its licence by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario.

The Ganjika House will be located at 186 Main St. S., Suite 190 and will be operated by a company called CGS Foods Ltd.

The earliest it can open is April 1, the date set by the provincial government.

The Ganjika House is only the fourth cannabis store to receive a licence from the commission. There are 17 other operators that have applied for licences to open stores, and their applications have not yet been processed. Public notification is underway for those 17.