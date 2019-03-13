Grand Teton National Park pursuing disputed cell-tower build

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A national park in Wyoming is moving ahead with plans for a network of cell towers amid questions about how the National Park Service balances public safety with the experience of wilderness.

Grand Teton National Park is taking public comment on plans for nine cell towers in already-developed areas of the park in northwestern Wyoming. The park currently has two cell towers.

Park officials say benefits would include the ability to call for help during medical emergencies and helping retain seasonal workers by keeping them in touch with friends and family.

Jeff Ruch with the group Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility says people enjoying nature shouldn't be disrupted by people selling stock or ordering pizza on their phones.