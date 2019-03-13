Alaska poised to let people use marijuana at certain stores

JUNEAU, Alaska — Alaska is poised to become the first state in the nation with statewide rules allowing people to use marijuana at certain stores where they buy it.

Rules governing the use of marijuana at authorized stores will take effect April 11. Marijuana advocacy groups say Alaska would be the first to finalize statewide rules for onsite consumption.

Alaska legalized recreational marijuana in 2014 and for years went back and forth on onsite use before the regulatory Marijuana Control Board approved rules in December. Lt. Gov. Kevin Meyer on Tuesday signed and filed the regulations, the last step before they take effect.

Interested retail businesses will have to file an application, devise plans meeting security, ventilation and other standards, and gain board approval.