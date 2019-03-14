Four new cannabis suppliers jump on board to ease Alberta’s supply shortage

EDMONTON—Sun-kissed British Columbia bud is coming to Alberta.
The Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis Commission (AGLC) has struck a deal with B.C.-based Tantalus Labs as part of its ongoing hunt for new licensed producers to combat the province’s cannabis supply shortage.
Tantalus Labs bills itself as unique in that it grows cannabis in a greenhouse called SunLab that primarily uses sunlight rather than artificial lighting, and feeds plants with filtered rainwater and no pesticides.
The licensed producer is one of four added this year, bringing Alberta’s total to 19.
“We are beyond excited to be bringing high-quality, sun-grown B.C. bud to the Alberta market for the first time,” Tantalus Labs CEO Dan Sutton said in a press release Tuesday.
“We wait for Albertans to experience the unparalleled quality that natural sunlight and British Columbia’s prime growing conditions, along with years of research and development, have created.”
Read more:
Alberta temporarily suspends cannabis store applications as weed supply dries up
The other new suppliers include Broken Coast, also based in B.C., as well as AgMedica Bioscience Inc. from Ontario, and New Brunswick-based Zenabis.
Alberta has 75 cannabis retail stores, which is the most in Canada.
AGLC issued a moratorium on retail licences last November after stating that licensed producers were only supplying 20 per cent of the cannabis they were contracted to provide.
Spokesperson Chara Goodings said Tuesday that supply has been slightly, but steadily, increasing as the AGLC continues to seek out new suppliers, which led the agency to briefly lift its moratorium on retail licences in late January, issuing another 10.
While AGLC’s supply levels have seen modest improvement, Goodings said they are not stable enough to fully open the licensing process or accept new retail cannabis applications.
“We are working with future licensed producers to try to secure more contracts with them. So we’re continuing to try to get as many different sources of cannabis as possible into the Alberta market,” she said.
Goodings said suppliers are estimating that the shortage could continue for anywhere from six to 18 months.
– Kevin Maimann is an Edmonton-based reporter covering education and marijuana legalization. Follow him on Twitter: @TheMaimann
EDMONTON—Sun-kissed British Columbia bud is coming to Alberta.
The Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis Commission (AGLC) has struck a deal with B.C.-based Tantalus Labs as part of its ongoing hunt for new licensed producers to combat the province’s cannabis supply shortage.
Tantalus Labs bills itself as unique in that it grows cannabis in a greenhouse called SunLab that primarily uses sunlight rather than artificial lighting, and feeds plants with filtered rainwater and no pesticides.
The licensed producer is one of four added this year, bringing Alberta’s total to 19.
“We are beyond excited to be bringing high-quality, sun-grown B.C. bud to the Alberta market for the first time,” Tantalus Labs CEO Dan Sutton said in a press release Tuesday.
“We wait for Albertans to experience the unparalleled quality that natural sunlight and British Columbia’s prime growing conditions, along with years of research and development, have created.”
Read more:
Alberta temporarily suspends cannabis store applications as weed supply dries up
AGLC issuing 10 new licenses for pot shops due to modest supply improvement
Cannabis retailers stuck in financial limbo as they await licenses to sell
The other new suppliers include Broken Coast, also based in B.C., as well as AgMedica Bioscience Inc. from Ontario, and New Brunswick-based Zenabis.
Alberta has 75 cannabis retail stores, which is the most in Canada.
AGLC issued a moratorium on retail licences last November after stating that licensed producers were only supplying 20 per cent of the cannabis they were contracted to provide.
Spokesperson Chara Goodings said Tuesday that supply has been slightly, but steadily, increasing as the AGLC continues to seek out new suppliers, which led the agency to briefly lift its moratorium on retail licences in late January, issuing another 10.
While AGLC’s supply levels have seen modest improvement, Goodings said they are not stable enough to fully open the licensing process or accept new retail cannabis applications.
“We are working with future licensed producers to try to secure more contracts with them. So we’re continuing to try to get as many different sources of cannabis as possible into the Alberta market,” she said.
Goodings said suppliers are estimating that the shortage could continue for anywhere from six to 18 months.
– Kevin Maimann is an Edmonton-based reporter covering education and marijuana legalization. Follow him on Twitter: @TheMaimann
EDMONTON—Sun-kissed British Columbia bud is coming to Alberta.
The Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis Commission (AGLC) has struck a deal with B.C.-based Tantalus Labs as part of its ongoing hunt for new licensed producers to combat the province’s cannabis supply shortage.
Tantalus Labs bills itself as unique in that it grows cannabis in a greenhouse called SunLab that primarily uses sunlight rather than artificial lighting, and feeds plants with filtered rainwater and no pesticides.
The licensed producer is one of four added this year, bringing Alberta’s total to 19.
“We are beyond excited to be bringing high-quality, sun-grown B.C. bud to the Alberta market for the first time,” Tantalus Labs CEO Dan Sutton said in a press release Tuesday.
“We wait for Albertans to experience the unparalleled quality that natural sunlight and British Columbia’s prime growing conditions, along with years of research and development, have created.”
Read more:
Alberta temporarily suspends cannabis store applications as weed supply dries up
AGLC issuing 10 new licenses for pot shops due to modest supply improvement
Cannabis retailers stuck in financial limbo as they await licenses to sell
The other new suppliers include Broken Coast, also based in B.C., as well as AgMedica Bioscience Inc. from Ontario, and New Brunswick-based Zenabis.
Alberta has 75 cannabis retail stores, which is the most in Canada.
AGLC issued a moratorium on retail licences last November after stating that licensed producers were only supplying 20 per cent of the cannabis they were contracted to provide.
Spokesperson Chara Goodings said Tuesday that supply has been slightly, but steadily, increasing as the AGLC continues to seek out new suppliers, which led the agency to briefly lift its moratorium on retail licences in late January, issuing another 10.
While AGLC’s supply levels have seen modest improvement, Goodings said they are not stable enough to fully open the licensing process or accept new retail cannabis applications.
“We are working with future licensed producers to try to secure more contracts with them. So we’re continuing to try to get as many different sources of cannabis as possible into the Alberta market,” she said.
Goodings said suppliers are estimating that the shortage could continue for anywhere from six to 18 months.
– Kevin Maimann is an Edmonton-based reporter covering education and marijuana legalization. Follow him on Twitter: @TheMaimann