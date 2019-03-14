Autism cash ‘step in right direction,’ Hamilton board chair says

The chair of Hamilton’s public school board is welcoming the Ministry of Education’s decision to fund a potential influx next month of students who are losing supports due to changes to the Ontario Autism Program.

Alex Johnstone said allowing boards to claim $12,300 for every new affected student who enrols after the normal March 31 funding cut-off date is “a step in the right direction.”

But she cautioned her board won’t be able to provide the individual applied behaviour analysis (ABA) therapy that students enjoyed under the program.

With a stated goal of clearing a lengthy waiting list for autism therapy, the Ford government is introducing income-dependent changes on April 1 that provide up $20,000 per year for children under age six and $5,000 for older ones up to age 18.

Critics say the supports are inadequate because ABA therapy can cost up to $80,000 per year.

“We would be hiring additional consultants to match the influx of students. However, it would not be one-to-one,” Johnstone said. “It would be a consultant that would support the teacher in the school.”

In a March 11 memo to school boards, the ministry also announced it will provide more money and opportunities for teacher training.

This includes $1 million annually to allow up to 4,000 teachers across Ontario to acquire qualifications over three years to teach students with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and an extra $1 million for a centre offering registered behaviour technician courses.

The ministry is also asking boards to dedicate a teacher professional activity day to autism in 2019-20 and will require them to do so the following school year as well.

Johnstone said those initiatives are good news, but she still has questions about per-student funding for autism students beyond the current school year.