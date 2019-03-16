Wood stove suspected cause of ‘fully-involved’ structure fire in Flamborough

Hamilton firefighters remain on scene in Flamborough after a fire broke out a house on Concession 5 East late Saturday morning.

All of the home's occupants are safe, but the "fully-involved" structure fire left the home's garage and roof collapsed, the fire department said on Twitter.

The fire broke out around 11:30 a.m.

The suspected cause was a wood stove in the garage area, a tweet from the fire department reads.