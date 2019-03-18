Crowds force California city to close super bloom viewing

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. — Overwhelming crowds forced authorities to shut down viewing of a super bloom of poppies on hills around a small Southern California city.

The city of Lake Elsinore closed access to Walker Canyon and cancelled shuttle service after a massive traffic jam developed Sunday.

The city initially tweeted that roads were jammed, traffic on Interstate 15 had stopped moving and law enforcement assistance was requested from neighbouring jurisdictions to deal with the crush.

The city then shut down access, saying the weekend had become unbearable.