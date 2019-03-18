Hamilton councillors to seek legal advice to authorized judicial investigation on Red Hill Parkway

Hamilton councillors will be going behind closed doors at their March 20 meeting to hear expert advice about possibly approving a judicial review on why a friction test report on the Red Hill Valley Parkway lay forgotten for five years.

Stoney Creek Coun. Brad Clark sent out a news release late last week stating he is “continuing to advocate for an independent, open and transparent Judicial Investigation” into why a Tradewind Scientific Friction Test report on the parkway was “suppressed” since 2013 until it was revealed to councillors in February 2019.

“We have a responsibility and an obligation to find out who knew, what did they know, when did they know, what did they do about it, who did they tell, why didn’t they share it with the City and what role, if any, did the suppression of the report play in the accidents along that stretch of roadway,” he stated.

City staff told councillors in February they found the “buried” report later in 2018 after it was completed by the consultant in 2013. The city also issued an unprecedented apology to the community for not revealing the report sooner.

At the same time Hamilton councillors also approved repaving a portion of the Red Hill Valley Parkway, and the city has also reduced the speed limit from 90 km/h to 80 km/h from Greenhill Avenue to the Queen Elizabeth Way.

More than 200 collisions with injuries and four fatal crashes have occurred on the Red Hill Valley Parkway since the report was “buried.”

Ontario NDP leader and Hamilton Centre MPP Andrea Horwath has called for a judicial investigation.

A city can request a Superior Court judge for a review under the Municipal Act.

Ancaster Coun. Lloyd Ferguson said he remains non-committal on asking for a review. Ferguson, who retired after 32 years from Dufferin Construction, which he oversaw, confirmed the company received the tender to build the highway. He retired in 2006 before the highway was paved. He also sold his shares in the company by then, he told reporters.

The city auditor is already investigating how the report never made it into councillors’ hands.