New DNA test in five Alberta cannabis stores aims to predict personal reactions to pot

Lem said the technology is based on the polymerase chain reaction, which he describes as the “gold standard” in DNA testing. It works by copying small sequences of DNA, which is analyzed for three genetic markers linked to a propensity for psychosis, memory loss and sensitivity to THC.

“The three markers that we’re testing for, there is lots of papers and research showing that these markers are associated with either memory, metabolism or risk,” he said.

Forty-five minutes after the test, I receive an email from Lobo with my results. According to my report, I have a mutation of the CYP2C9 gene present in 15 to 20 per cent of the population that indicates I am a slow metabolizer of THC. It means I will feel the effects of cannabis in a stronger way and for a longer duration than most people and my THC blood levels will be up to twice as high as the average user.

The report identified another variant on the ATK1 gene that showed I’m at higher risk than most for short-term psychotic symptoms and long-term psychosis from regular cannabis use. I did not have the COMT gene variant linked to a sensitivity to memory loss.

There is some science behind the claims. Alasdair Barr, an associate professor in the department of anesthesiology, pharmacology and therapeutics at the University of British Columbia, said the CYP2C9 genotype is likely the one that makes the main liver enzyme involved in breaking down THC, so it’s possible it would indicate THC takes longer to for my body to metabolize.

Barr said there is a legitimate UK study that links the ATK1 genotype to a twofold increased risk of psychosis in cannabis users, although the study has not been followed up.

And that’s the problem with the results. Barr said the Cube DNA test appears to use standard science, but its conclusions are hard to verify because of the lack of reliable scientific studies.

Not to mention that the majority of work done on the effects of cannabis has been on cells in Petri dishes.

“There’s very little that’s actually been done in humans. And that’s a major limitation, because the living system is always much more complicated,” Barr said.

“There’s nothing probably technically wrong with what they’re doing, but I think there’s a big gap in terms of what they’re doing and applying it to real world settings.”

The report does come with a disclaimer that other genetic variants can affect a person’s response to cannabis, as well as diet, lifestyle, environment, ethnicity and family history. It suggests talking to a doctor or genetic counsellor if the test-taker has any questions.

“We’re not making a medical recommendation,” Lem said. “In the retail setting, people are not consuming cannabis for medical purposes. We’re providing information. I think knowledge is power. The more you know about yourself and how you potentially respond or react to cannabis, we think that’s a good thing.”

Nova ran a pilot project of the test in January in Nova stores and received lots of interest, according to Shelley Girard, VP of marketing with the Alcanna chain that owns the Nova stores.

She hopes the tests help customers understand more about how their body reacts to cannabis.

“Cannabis is exciting and it’s new, but there’s some unknowns. But conversations like this help to bridge that gap of understanding for customers about cannabis,” she said.

Lobo started using the test in Alberta first because the province has been the fastest to roll out its retail stores since legalization.

The Lobo kiosks will remain at Nova stores in Edmonton, Calgary, Spruce Grove and Fort Saskatchewan for the rest of the month at $30 for an analysis of all three markers, with free tests offered for one of the three markers.

Lobo plans to bring the test to clinics, pharmacies and other retail stores in the future.

