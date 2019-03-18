Hamilton board of health approves second supervised injection site

City councillors have told public health officials to pursue government approvals for a second supervised injection site in Hamilton.
Elected officials voted in favour of the staff recommendation during Monday's board of health meeting.
Members of Keeping Six, an organization that supports drug users and their loved ones, urged councillors to have the city take the lead on a second site.
"Hamilton needs more than one," Danielle Delonttinville said, noting she had been a peer support worker at Hamilton's temporary overdose prevention site (OPS).
"The current OPS is so busy people are not receiving the treatment and the full care they deserve," she said about the Rebecca Street facility at Hamilton Urban Core Community Health Centre.
Hamilton public health officials are waiting for finalized provincial coroner's findings to confirm their belief that at least 100 people died of opioid overdoses last year in the city.
A report before councillors Monday noted that in January and February of this year, 121 people called 911 for suspected opioid overdoses, which is "approximately 15 per week, more than three per day."
"This compares to the entire year of 2018, where 450 people called 911 for a suspected opioid overdose, and 437 calls in 2017," the report adds.
Public health must make its application to the province for a Consumption and Treatment Services (CTS) site by the ministry's April 16 deadline.
The application will ask the province to cover 100 per cent of the capital and operational costs of the site, which are estimated at $1.3 million a year.
The plan also involves bolstering public health staffing with six full-time nurses, three harm-reduction workers, three peer-support workers and one clinic supervisor.
In addition, the city would have to ask the federal government for an exemption under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act to allow the site to operate.
In late 2017, the previous city council endorsed public health's call for at least two sites in Hamilton, but opted for the department to only take a support role in agency applications to the province.
Urban Core opened its temporary site in May and has also applied to the Ontario government for a permanent facility. It was initially a partnership with Shelter Health Network.
The temporary site came only after other agencies struggled to find suitable spaces for longer-term sites with landlords unwilling to lease their buildings.
The direct involvement of public health departments have proven successful in other Ontario municipalities.
London, Ottawa, St. Catharines and Toronto each have multiple sites either operating or awaiting final site visits after federal exemptions. Guelph and Kingston each have a facility awaiting site visits.
After Monday's meeting, Mayor Fred Eisenberger said having community agencies take the lead on applications was the best strategy at the time.
"You want to do it with community partners as much as you can," Eisenberger said.
But now it's best for public health to take the initiative to seek approvals for a second site, he said.
Eisenberger said it was "frustrating" for him and public health staffing alike to see applications not coming together.
One concern for public health and other applicants, however, is a 21-site cap the Ontario government placed on CTS sites in the fall.
tmoro@thespec.com
905-526-3264 | @TeviahMoro
