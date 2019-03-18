Hamilton board of health approves second supervised injection site

The plan also involves bolstering public health staffing with six full-time nurses, three harm-reduction workers, three peer-support workers and one clinic supervisor.

In addition, the city would have to ask the federal government for an exemption under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act to allow the site to operate.

In late 2017, the previous city council endorsed public health's call for at least two sites in Hamilton, but opted for the department to only take a support role in agency applications to the province.

Urban Core opened its temporary site in May and has also applied to the Ontario government for a permanent facility. It was initially a partnership with Shelter Health Network.

The temporary site came only after other agencies struggled to find suitable spaces for longer-term sites with landlords unwilling to lease their buildings.

The direct involvement of public health departments have proven successful in other Ontario municipalities.

London, Ottawa, St. Catharines and Toronto each have multiple sites either operating or awaiting final site visits after federal exemptions. Guelph and Kingston each have a facility awaiting site visits.

After Monday's meeting, Mayor Fred Eisenberger said having community agencies take the lead on applications was the best strategy at the time.

"You want to do it with community partners as much as you can," Eisenberger said.

But now it's best for public health to take the initiative to seek approvals for a second site, he said.

Eisenberger said it was "frustrating" for him and public health staffing alike to see applications not coming together.

One concern for public health and other applicants, however, is a 21-site cap the Ontario government placed on CTS sites in the fall.

tmoro@thespec.com

905-526-3264 | @TeviahMoro

tmoro@thespec.com

905-526-3264 | @TeviahMoro