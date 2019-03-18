Hamilton grieves with the people of Christchurch

Thousands of miles away from Christchurch, New Zealand, the people of Hamilton are feeling that city's pain.
A vigil at the Hamilton Mountain Mosque Monday night drew hundreds of city residents from just about every religion and every walk of life, to grieve and remember the 50 Muslims shot and killed Friday in Christchurch by a terrorist attack on their mosque during prayers.
Those gathered at the vigil also relived the hate crimes in our own city and country. And speakers decried hatred of any kind and denounced white supremacists spreading hate and intolerance around the world.
Several speakers recalled the burning of the Hindu Samaj Temple in Hamilton as a hate crime by arsonists who mistook it for a mosque in the immediate aftermath of the 9/11 terrorist attack in New York City in 2001.
And they recalled Canada's own mass shooting in a Quebec City mosque in 2017 that killed six people and wounded 19. The terrorist in New Zealand is reported to have decorated his guns with the names of several violent white supremacists, including the name of Canadian mass murderer Alexandre Bissonnette, the killer in the Quebec mosque shootings.
The vigil, hosted by the city's mosques, at the Stone Church Road East worship centre saw a coming together of Hamilton's diverse population to remember and reflect on the Christchurch attack.
"We just want to stand in solidarity with the people who lost their lives in that appalling attack," said Hamilton Mountain Mosque administrator Yasmeen Mirza just before the vigil.
"It's surreal. It's hard to fathom ... in a peaceful country like New Zealand."
At the vigil, she said, "It's important for all of us to come together to tell white supremacists that hate is not welcome in Hamilton. We value diversity and we stand together."
Mirza said Hamiltonians may be miles away from Christchurch, "but we can feel the ripple" of the attack here.
She thanked the community for showing up in such large numbers and said "you have no idea what that means to us — to have the people of our community standing with us."
Taher Ghouse, president of the Muslim Council of Greater Hamilton, said the attacker in Christchurch was propelled by hate and "embolden by politicians."
Ghouse called on Canadian politicians to decry the far right extremism that is on the rise in Canada and around the world. "We need to deal with this menace."
Ghouse also thanked non-Muslims for attending the vigil, saying the local support Hamilton Muslims have experienced has been "overwhelming, heartfelt and strong ... it gives us hope."
The list of speakers included representatives of the local Jewish community, the United Church, the First Nations, Sikhs and community leaders, including Deputy police chief Frank Bergen and politicians.
"I've come to believe this is not about Islam," said Rabbi Jordan Cohen. "It's not about immigrants. It is simply about hate."
Mani Subramanian of the Hindu Samaj Temple said that in having lived through the pain of a hate crime after 9/11, his temple and other city and faith leaders came up with the slogan that "An attack on one is an attack on all."
He also spoke of ignorance being the root cause of hate crimes, and of the need for people to use social media for good instead of hate.
Javid Mirza, president of the Muslim Association of Hamilton, called on politicians to act against hatred and supremacist views.
He said what happened in Christchurch should not happen in a mosque, or in any place of faith and worship.
"People have to stop demonizing each other,"
Speaking of extremism among white supremacists, he said "People, wake up. We cannot let this happen anymore.
"This can happen in Canada. It did happen in Canada."
cfragomeni@thespec.com
905-526-3392 | @CarmatTheSpec
