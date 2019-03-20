Hamilton man charged in Musitano and Barberi mob murders seeking bail

A Hamilton man charged in connection with two organized crime murders, including the shooting death of mobster Angelo Musitano, is seeking bail after spending six months behind bars.
The hearing for Jabril Abdalla is ongoing in a Hamilton courtroom, where it began Monday and is expected to run until Thursday.
Details cannot be shared because of a publication ban.
Abdalla is the only man in custody in connection with the May 2, 2017 slaying of 39-year-old Musitano outside his Waterdown home, and in the March 14, 2017 death of 28-year-old Mila Barberi.
She was an innocent bystander, fatally shot inside a vehicle in Vaughan. Her boyfriend, Saverio Serrano, who survived, or his family are believed to have been the intended targets.
Inside the courtroom Abdalla has a shaved head, trimmed beard and is wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt. He's supported by his parents on one side of the courtroom.
A team of police investigators and the Barberi family sit on the other side.
Abdalla is being represented by defence attorney Leora Shemesh. The Crown prosecutors are Warren Milko and Andrew Scott.
Abdalla is not the alleged gunman, but is accused of helping with the surveillance and planning that led up to the murders.
He was arrested Sept. 19, 2018, and charged with two counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder and three counts of conspiracy to commit murder.
Michael Graham Cudmore of Hamilton and Daniel Mario Tomassetti of Ancaster, are wanted on the same charges on international warrants.
Both fled to Mexico where Cudmore, the alleged gunman, has been reported missing and is feared dead. Tomassetti, a friend of Abdalla's from high school, owned a travel agency and had connections in Mexico.
The trio were not the "masterminds" behind the murders, police have said.
The murders are part of a troubling resurgence of mafia violence in Hamilton and surrounding areas in recent years.
The violence has continued with the recent murders of Albert Iavarone and Cece Luppino.
The bail hearing was rescheduled after the first attempt in January ended with Superior Court Justice James Ramsay recusing himself and adjourning the matter.
This bail hearing is before Superior Court Justice Dale Parayeski. It's not yet clear how quickly he will make a decision.
noreilly@thespec.com
905-526-3199 | @NicoleatTheSpec
905-526-3199 | @NicoleatTheSpec
A Hamilton man charged in connection with two organized crime murders, including the shooting death of mobster Angelo Musitano, is seeking bail after spending six months behind bars.
The hearing for Jabril Abdalla is ongoing in a Hamilton courtroom, where it began Monday and is expected to run until Thursday.
Details cannot be shared because of a publication ban.
Abdalla is the only man in custody in connection with the May 2, 2017 slaying of 39-year-old Musitano outside his Waterdown home, and in the March 14, 2017 death of 28-year-old Mila Barberi.
She was an innocent bystander, fatally shot inside a vehicle in Vaughan. Her boyfriend, Saverio Serrano, who survived, or his family are believed to have been the intended targets.
Inside the courtroom Abdalla has a shaved head, trimmed beard and is wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt. He's supported by his parents on one side of the courtroom.
A team of police investigators and the Barberi family sit on the other side.
Abdalla is being represented by defence attorney Leora Shemesh. The Crown prosecutors are Warren Milko and Andrew Scott.
Abdalla is not the alleged gunman, but is accused of helping with the surveillance and planning that led up to the murders.
He was arrested Sept. 19, 2018, and charged with two counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder and three counts of conspiracy to commit murder.
Michael Graham Cudmore of Hamilton and Daniel Mario Tomassetti of Ancaster, are wanted on the same charges on international warrants.
Both fled to Mexico where Cudmore, the alleged gunman, has been reported missing and is feared dead. Tomassetti, a friend of Abdalla's from high school, owned a travel agency and had connections in Mexico.
The trio were not the "masterminds" behind the murders, police have said.
The murders are part of a troubling resurgence of mafia violence in Hamilton and surrounding areas in recent years.
The violence has continued with the recent murders of Albert Iavarone and Cece Luppino.
The bail hearing was rescheduled after the first attempt in January ended with Superior Court Justice James Ramsay recusing himself and adjourning the matter.
This bail hearing is before Superior Court Justice Dale Parayeski. It's not yet clear how quickly he will make a decision.
noreilly@thespec.com
905-526-3199 | @NicoleatTheSpec
905-526-3199 | @NicoleatTheSpec
A Hamilton man charged in connection with two organized crime murders, including the shooting death of mobster Angelo Musitano, is seeking bail after spending six months behind bars.
The hearing for Jabril Abdalla is ongoing in a Hamilton courtroom, where it began Monday and is expected to run until Thursday.
Details cannot be shared because of a publication ban.
Abdalla is the only man in custody in connection with the May 2, 2017 slaying of 39-year-old Musitano outside his Waterdown home, and in the March 14, 2017 death of 28-year-old Mila Barberi.
She was an innocent bystander, fatally shot inside a vehicle in Vaughan. Her boyfriend, Saverio Serrano, who survived, or his family are believed to have been the intended targets.
Inside the courtroom Abdalla has a shaved head, trimmed beard and is wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt. He's supported by his parents on one side of the courtroom.
A team of police investigators and the Barberi family sit on the other side.
Abdalla is being represented by defence attorney Leora Shemesh. The Crown prosecutors are Warren Milko and Andrew Scott.
Abdalla is not the alleged gunman, but is accused of helping with the surveillance and planning that led up to the murders.
He was arrested Sept. 19, 2018, and charged with two counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder and three counts of conspiracy to commit murder.
Michael Graham Cudmore of Hamilton and Daniel Mario Tomassetti of Ancaster, are wanted on the same charges on international warrants.
Both fled to Mexico where Cudmore, the alleged gunman, has been reported missing and is feared dead. Tomassetti, a friend of Abdalla's from high school, owned a travel agency and had connections in Mexico.
The trio were not the "masterminds" behind the murders, police have said.
The murders are part of a troubling resurgence of mafia violence in Hamilton and surrounding areas in recent years.
The violence has continued with the recent murders of Albert Iavarone and Cece Luppino.
The bail hearing was rescheduled after the first attempt in January ended with Superior Court Justice James Ramsay recusing himself and adjourning the matter.
This bail hearing is before Superior Court Justice Dale Parayeski. It's not yet clear how quickly he will make a decision.
noreilly@thespec.com
905-526-3199 | @NicoleatTheSpec
905-526-3199 | @NicoleatTheSpec