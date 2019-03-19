Hamilton man charged in Musitano and Barberi murders seeking bail

A Hamilton man charged in connection with two organized crime murders, including the shooting death of mobster Angelo Musitano, is seeking bail after spending six months behind bars.

The hearing for Jabril Abdalla is ongoing in a Hamilton courtroom, where it began Monday and is expected to run until Thursday.

Details cannot be shared because of a publication ban.

Abdalla is the only man in custody in connection with the May 2, 2017 slaying of 39-year-old Musitano outside his Waterdown home, and in the March 14, 2017 death of 28-year-old Mila Barberi.