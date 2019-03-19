Hamilton animal cruelty investigations still up in the air

Exactly who will be looking after animal cruelty complaints in Hamilton starting in April remains unclear.

“We’re still waiting to hear back from the province,” said Ken Leendertse, the city’s director of licensing and bylaw services, at this morning’s (March 19) planning committee meeting.

Earlier this month the Ontario Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals informed the province that it was getting out of the animal cruelty investigation business at the end of March but was prepared to continue through a transition period to June 28.

The OSPCA is the umbrella group that helps fund animal cruelty investigations by its own officials or by other SPCA’s in the province including the Hamilton-Burlington SPCA.

Alison Cross, senior director of marketing and communications with the OSPCA, said they have also not heard back from the province on how animal cruelty probes will be done in the future.

Hamilton Community News is awaiting a reply from the Ford government on when a decision will be forthcoming and whether the province has accepted the OSPCA’s offer of a transition period.

“We are actively reviewing the implications of this change to find a solution that works for everyone,” Sylvia Jones, Minister of Community Safety and Correctional Services said previously.

At the planning committee meeting, councillors agreed to receive a staff report which means no action will be taken on the matter other than the city will continue to monitor the outcome of a Jan. 2 court ruling that found the OSPCA’s powers to be unconstitutional.

OSPCA officials said the court ruling was a factor in their decision to stop doing animal cruelty investigations.

According to the staff report, moving animal welfare duties from the Hamilton-Burlington SPCA to the city or Hamilton Police Service will be costly.