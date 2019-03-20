Hamilton school boards tally job impact of increased class sizes

Hamilton's public school board says about 180 high school teaching positions could be lost locally because of the Ontario government's plan to boost class sizes.
That number is based on information received in the government's announcement late last week, in which it said the cap for secondary school classes will increase from 22 to 28 students, Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board chair Alex Johnstone said Tuesday.
Johnstone pointed to the statement made by Education Minister Lisa Thompson during question period on Monday, when she said there will be no "involuntary" job losses due to the plan.
"We are waiting to find out details around attrition — how that will be managed and if the government will be providing funding for ... packages in order to encourage retirement," Johnstone said.
Additional information is expected to follow in the spring budget, which is due in the coming weeks, she said.
Dan Staples, president of the Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation of Hamilton-Wentworth, called the board's estimate of the number of teaching positions that could be lost "conservative" compared with the union's calculations.
"I'm telling you, there's no way it's that low," he said.
Overall, the public board has 1,009 full-time equivalent high school teaching positions for this school year, spokesperson Shawn McKillop said in an email.
In the Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board, the increase in class size is expected to lead to the loss of more than 100 high school teaching positions, chair Patrick Daly said.
As for how this could affect the board's elementary teachers, staff are still crunching the numbers, he said.
The province has said the change, which will also see class sizes increase by one student from grades 4 to 8, will be phased in over four years.
The government has also said Ontario high schools have one of the lowest student-to-teacher ratios in the country.
When the public board heard rumours several weeks ago that class sizes may increase, trustees voted unanimously against the move, Johnstone said.
The board is concerned about the impact it could have on its programs and resources, she said, pointing to tech classes, which are typically kept small for student safety.
"We have questions around whether or not those traditional small classes, if we will be able to continue to offer them," she said.
The union's Staples noted concerns about students' ability to learn when the average size of classes grows.
Daly said his board supports a number of changes the government is making to the education system, including a ban on cellphone use in classrooms and a new math curriculum.
But it is "very, very troubled" by increased class sizes and a plan to emphasize online credits.
npaddon@thespec.com
