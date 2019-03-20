Hamilton school boards tally job impact of increased class sizes

Hamilton's public school board says about 180 high school teaching positions could be lost locally because of the Ontario government's plan to boost class sizes.

That number is based on information received in the government's announcement late last week, in which it said the cap for secondary school classes will increase from 22 to 28 students, Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board chair Alex Johnstone said Tuesday.

Johnstone pointed to the statement made by Education Minister Lisa Thompson during question period on Monday, when she said there will be no "involuntary" job losses due to the plan.

"We are waiting to find out details around attrition — how that will be managed and if the government will be providing funding for ... packages in order to encourage retirement," Johnstone said.