'It's our destiny': Mississauga asks province for independence

Mississauga wants independence.

At a general committee meeting on March 20, Mississauga city council passed a motion “in principle” requesting that the Ontario government pass legislation to make Mississauga independent from the Region of Peel.

The discussion of regional governance has taken much of council’s time as the province announced in January an official review of regional government of nine upper-tier municipalities. Provincially appointed advisers will make recommendations to the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing in June on what to do with Ontario's regional municipalities which include Peel, Halton, York, Durham and more.

The options of Peel's future can be seen in an extensive report by city staff on the three possibilities of the regional review: Mississauga becomes a single-tier municipality; Region of Peel is reformed; or the three municipalities of Caledon, Brampton and Mississauga amalgamate.