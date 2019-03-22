Evidence in at bail hearing for suspect in mob murders of Angelo Musitano, Mila Barberi

Lawyers have concluded evidence for the bail hearing of Jabril Abdalla, the only man behind bars in connection with two mob murders.
But it remains unclear when a decision on bail will be made.
The 27-year-old Hamilton man is charged with two counts of first degree murder, one count of attempted murder and three counts of conspiracy to commit murder for the May 2, 2017 slaying of 39-year-old Hamilton mobster Angelo Musitano outside his Waterdown home, and in the March 14, 2017 death of 28-year-old Mila Barberi.
Barberi was an innocent victim, fatally shot inside a vehicle in Vaughan with her boyfriend, Saverio Serrano, 41. Serrano survived the shooting, and is believed to have been the intended target.
Details of the hearing, which began Monday, cannot be shared because of a publication ban.
Defence attorney Leora Shemesh and Crown prosecutors Warren Milko and Andrew Scott concluded evidence Friday afternoon. The matter will return May 24 for submissions.
It's not yet clear how long Superior Court Justice Dale Parayeski will need to make a decision about whether or not to grant bail.
Abdalla has been in custody since his Sept. 19, 2018 arrest.
His co-accused, Michael Graham Cudmore of Hamilton and Daniel Mario Tomassetti of Ancaster, fled to Mexico and are wanted on international warrants.
Cudmore, the alleged gunman, has been reported missing and is feared dead. Tomassetti, a friend of Abdalla's from high school, owned a travel agency and had connections in Mexico.
The trio were not the "masterminds" behind the murders, police have said. Abdalla is alleged to have taken part in sophisticated surveillance and planning before the murders.
The murders are part of an ongoing resurgence of traditional organized crime in the region, including the more recent murders of Albert Iavarone and Cece Luppino.
Throughout the bail hearing the courtroom was divided with Abdalla's parents and proposed sureties siting on one side. The Barbari family and numerous police detectives sat on the other.
No members of the Musitano or Serrano families were present.
noreilly@thespec.com
905-526-3199 | @NicoleatTheSpec
905-526-3199 | @NicoleatTheSpec
