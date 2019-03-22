Evidence in at bail hearing for suspect in mob murders of Angelo Musitano, Mila Barberi

Lawyers have concluded evidence for the bail hearing of Jabril Abdalla, the only man behind bars in connection with two mob murders.

But it remains unclear when a decision on bail will be made.

The 27-year-old Hamilton man is charged with two counts of first degree murder, one count of attempted murder and three counts of conspiracy to commit murder for the May 2, 2017 slaying of 39-year-old Hamilton mobster Angelo Musitano outside his Waterdown home, and in the March 14, 2017 death of 28-year-old Mila Barberi.

Barberi was an innocent victim, fatally shot inside a vehicle in Vaughan with her boyfriend, Saverio Serrano, 41. Serrano survived the shooting, and is believed to have been the intended target.