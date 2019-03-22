Average Hamilton homeowner to see 2.5% tax hike this year

The average Hamilton tax and water bills will go up about $120 combined this year — a hike designed to expand bus service, improve sewage treatment and bump up your local crossing guard to a "living wage."

Other part-time city workers will need to wait until at least 2020 to start seeing that same boost to $15.85 per hour, however.

Councillors largely settled the 2019 net levy budget — the part you are taxed for — at around $888 million on Friday, with just a symbolic sign-off needed next week.

The city actually spends more than $2.2 billion each year, but the rest of the cash comes from sources like government grants, reserves, development charges and transit fares.

The upshot: The "average" Hamilton owner of a home worth $358,600 will pay an extra $88 in taxes and $32 in water and sewer fees.

That puts the average combined tax and water bill at around $4,281. But be warned: the average tax hike will actually vary widely by ward — as low as 1.5 per cent and as high as 4.5 per cent — depending on assessed property values and area-rated services. (Expect exact numbers for your area next week.)

Notable budget increases include a 4.6 per cent water rate hike that will help pay for an ongoing sewage treatment plant upgrade. That $340 million overhaul — one of the largest infrastructure projects in Hamilton's history — should vastly improve the quality of treated sewage dumped into Red Hill Creek.

The transit budget spiked by 14 per cent, too, to $75 million. HSR riders should be happy to see $1.8 million of that increase go to bus frequency improvements both in the lower city and on the Mountain — but maybe less happy about a 10-cent fare hike.

The most difficult budget argument of the day came over a proposal from Coun. Nrinder Nann to boost pay for part-time, occasional and seasonal city workers to a "living wage" of at least $15.85 an hour. That's the locally calculated minimum necessary to allow a household to meet its basic needs.

Nann called the pay boost an "opportunity as an employer to lift people up" and set an example for other businesses to help struggling and marginalized workers "breathe a little easier, sleep a little better."