Go 'Full Throttle' into summer with style

Car season is revving up and to help vehicles look their best, Gord Gibson is going "Full Throttle."
“I like working on cars and stuff and transforming a really dirty car into something that’s looking brand new again inside,” said Gibson, owner and operator of Full Throttle Detailing.
Being able to take a car with paint that is scratched or faded and turning it into something that is showroom ready is what the owner of the Millgrove-based facility is all passionate about.
“Just dealing with the whole transformation from before and after … I just enjoy detailing cars and this is kind of what I started to do and I kind of fell in love with the job,” said Gibson, adding that he first started working in the automotive industry at the age of 18.
Gibson began his mobile detailing service in Burlington, which was awarded with the Burlington Post Diamond Readers’ Choice Award three years in a row. He found a Flamborough home in a rented bay out of MK Auto Solutions on Highway 6 North in Millgrove. In that new location, he provides services ranging from interior and exterior cleaning, paint correction and protection, ceramic coating, wrap and decal removal, headlight restoration and more.
In the end, it’s always a surprise for the customer and that, he said, is why he loves his job.
“It’s awesome, it makes it all worthwhile for sure.”
