Go 'Full Throttle' into summer with style

Car season is revving up and to help vehicles look their best, Gord Gibson is going "Full Throttle."

“I like working on cars and stuff and transforming a really dirty car into something that’s looking brand new again inside,” said Gibson, owner and operator of Full Throttle Detailing.

Being able to take a car with paint that is scratched or faded and turning it into something that is showroom ready is what the owner of the Millgrove-based facility is all passionate about.

“Just dealing with the whole transformation from before and after … I just enjoy detailing cars and this is kind of what I started to do and I kind of fell in love with the job,” said Gibson, adding that he first started working in the automotive industry at the age of 18.