Flamborough-Glanbrook MP critical of 2019 federal budget

Flamborough-Glanbrook MP David Sweet said the 2019 federal budget, announced by the Trudeau Liberals March 19, is nothing more than promises designed to garner votes heading into an election.
“For all the goodies that are being promised in this election budget, people are paying higher taxes per household for everything from a national carbon tax to higher Canada Pension Plan premiums,” said the Conservative member. “Already, the average family is $150 more taxes per year.”
Sweet said he is very concerned by the federal deficit ballooning to $19.8 billion. He said while the Liberals originally promised to balance the budget by 2019.
“There’s huge amounts of deficits again that are projected over the entire budget scheme,” he said. “This threatens to be, as the Parliamentary Budget Office has said, a deficit that is structural.
“That’s very difficult to get out of.”
Sweet said eventually the debt will have to be paid and that promises in the budget will be threatened by the debt charge as it becomes unmanageable — something he said is likely if the economy changes.
“There are all kinds of things in this budget, like pharmacare, that is a great promise, but nothing is going to be done until 2022,” he said.
Sweet, who has served as MP since 2006, was also skeptical of the budget’s plans to make housing more affordable by increasing the amount first-time home buyers can use from RRSPs and having the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. contribute a small share of equity for down payments.
He said the changes are a solution to a problem of the Liberals’ own making, caused by the federal implementation of a secondary stress test.
From a Flamborough standpoint, Sweet said while the budget does include a proposal for $3.9 billion in compensation for farmers in supply-managed industries impacted by the CETA and TPP trade deals, he criticized the move as vague.
“It’s mentioned in the budget, but there’s nothing booked, as far as any kind of expenditure,” he said. “It’s merely ink on paper — that’s kind of an empty promise to our farmers.”
While the budget does include a promise of $2.2 billion for municipal infrastructure spending through a one-time increase to the amount distributed through the federal gas tax transfer, Sweet said he’s not holding his breath.
“I’ve got a pretty good track record in that regard — either in Flamborough or the greater City of Hamilton,” he said. “For all the big promises that were made in the election of 2015, I’ve challenged our Liberal colleague in the city already, ‘Show me where the infrastructure investments have been made?’”
He said while there is a huge infrastructure deficit — including the road system in Waterdown adding to the area’s gridlock — investments have been lacking since the 2015 election.
“We haven’t seen anything.”
