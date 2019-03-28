Robson Road tree cutting part of reforestation project

The breadth of a recent tree-cutting project on the Connon Nurseries site on Robson Road shocked neighbouring homeowners, unaware of the reasons for the extensive removal of the trees.

Much of their angst has been quelled by a letter of explanation sent by the Waterdown nursery owners, Rob, Terry and Kevin Vanderkruk, and dropped into residents’s mailboxes last weekend.

The letter explained that the tree removal was a “proactive” step to “refresh the forested areas through an aggressive replanting strategy” requiring the removal of dead and rotting trees on the site.

About 90 per cent of the trees felled just north of the nursery’s production sales yard on the east side of Robson Road were ash trees, “tens of thousands” of which have been lost in Ontario over the past five years because of the ash borer beetle infestation, said Rob Vanderkruk, president and partner of the nursery. The remainder of the downed trees were other species, also dead or rotting.

“We are trying to be proactive when it comes to dead ash,” said Rob Vanderkruk, while acknowledging the visual impact of the tree loss is significant.

“I would be the first to admit it’s a little unsightly,” he said. “I live across the road and I don’t like the looks of it either.”

However, he said a forest restoration company in Wallenstein, near Kitchener, will look after the cleanup of the area over the next couple of months, with replanting scheduled to begin this summer.

A nearby resident, who asked for anonymity, said the reforestation plan is welcomed, but the clear cutting of the area surprised him and other residents and concern grew when there was no immediate information provided to them about the reasons for the tree removal. The cutting took place over a two-week period which ended recently, he said.

Twenty acres of forest surround the nursery, Vanderkruk said, and less than five acres were identified for dead tree removal in a two-phase program that began last year in the southeastern portion of the nursery property. The replanting will include a more diverse mix of native tree selections than was featured in the original forested area, he added. It will take a few years for the new trees to mature.

The harvested wood will be processed at a mill for board-wood used primarily in the furniture industry, with the nonprocessed tailings being used for firewood and wood chips, the letter to the residents said.