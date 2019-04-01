Clarington wants larger buffer between schools, youth centres and cannabis retail stores

CLARINGTON — Council is asking the province to consider an added buffer between any privately-owned cannabis retail stores and local youth.

“The province’s rules are the rules. We can say anything that we want here but the rules are 150 metres,” said Clarington Mayor Adrian Foster. “It’s not going to change anything, but it’s a way of getting an opinion out there.”

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario permits cannabis retail stores to be 150 metres from a school. Clarington council wants to see cannabis retail stores located at least 500 metres from any school or places designed to serve youth — such as the libraries and recreation facilities, parkland designed for youth, and the Clarington youth centres.

“I think it’s self-evident why you wouldn’t want it within a short walking distance from a school,” said regional Coun. Joe Neal.

The AGCO is the sole approval authority for cannabis retail stores; it will determine where stores will be located and handle all licensing. Retail cannabis stores will have to comply with zoning bylaws and other municipal planning documents — simply put, where the municipality’s official plan and zoning bylaw allow retail that includes cannabis stores.

“There are other regulations in place, anyone under 18 is not allowed into those stores in the first place. We have to trust that’s going to be enforced properly.” said Coun. Janice Jones.

Early this year, Clarington council voted to opt-in to allow privately-owned cannabis retail stores in the municipality. Council asked Clarington staff to draft a municipal cannabis retail policy statement.

The policy came to the Monday, March 18 council meeting. The policy suggests "Discouraged Zones" in Clarington where the municipality would discourage cannabis retail stores in buildings or neighbourhoods where the primary use is residential but commercial uses are permitted. To protect public health and safety, the policy also suggested a cannabis retail store should not be located within 150 metres from addiction treatment centres, halfway houses and other cannabis retail stores.

Clarington council approved the cannabis retail store siting policy and decided to request the added buffer from 150 metres to 500 metres from schools and youth centres. The policy sets out Clarington’s official position when providing comments to the AGCO on any potential store applications for the municipality.