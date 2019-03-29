Hamilton public board bosses ride court ruling to big payout

The Hamilton public school board’s top administrators enjoyed pay increases more than four times that of their Catholic counterparts in 2018 as the result of different approaches to a court ruling.

The public board’s annual Ontario Public Sector Salary Disclosure filing shows its bill for education director Manny Figueiredo, two associate directors and 10 superintendents jumped by $385,000, to $2.47 million, an increase of 18.4 per cent from 2017.

By contrast, the Catholic board’s spending rose by 4.3 per cent, or $76,282, to $1.85 million for its director, associate director, six superintendents and three assistant superintendents.

Public board chair Alex Johnstone said the board’s bigger increases reflect a 2016 Ontario Superior Court ruling that the previous Liberal government’s Bill 115 violated charter rights by imposing contracts and wage freezes on staff.