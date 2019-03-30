Hamilton's proposed truck route review will emphasize safe streets for residents

Hamilton’s truck route master plan review will including spending $100,000 for a comprehensive public engagement process to hear residents’ concerns about trucks rumbling along their neighbourhood streets.
Citizens’ safety along streets that are truck routes took on a tragic tone after Herman Ohrt, a father and husband was crushed by a cement truck last summer while riding a bicycle. It prompted Ward 1 Coun. Maureen Wilson to warn city staff who are about to kick off the 18-month review to make people a priority rather than promote “economic prosperity.”
“We need to have a city built for people not trucks,” said Wilson, who broke down while remembering Ohrt and his influence on her, while his family sat in the gallery. “I don’t want Herman’s tragic death to be lost.”
Wilson said one of the guiding principles of the truck route master plan is stated to “improve the City’s economic prosperity by maximizing efficiency of goods movement and minimizing the impacts of heavy vehicles on the interests of the greater community…”
Wilson, who emphasized residents are not anti-business, said the document’s principle didn’t go far enough to protect the interests of residents.
“That is not my objective. My objective is to help realize our vision of being the best city to raise a child and age successfully,” said Wilson. “If we don’t get this right in terms of the forming of it in that design, I don’t think it will serve any purpose.”
Mountain Coun. Tom Jackson also pushed transportation staff to expand their proposed public engagement plan. He questioned why over the next 18 months staff had scheduled only two meetings with BIAs, one open house and one council meeting.
“I can’t support this with the limited number (of public meetings),” he said.
Steve Molloy, director of transportation planning, agreed to add more meetings at their discretion.
The review had been budgeted for about $250,000. But members of the subcommittee agreed to Ward 2 Coun. Jason Farr’s motion to take $100,000 from the red light camera fund and hold additional public engagement sessions with the public.
“I’m sensing a greater appreciation across the city for a greater amount of safety by people (for their communities),” said Jackson.
During the 2010 truck route process, a group of Mountain residents fought to eliminate Kenilworth Avenue and Kenilworth Access as a truck route.
Implementing a truck route master plan, which was last completed in 2010, has always been a difficult balance to accommodate business interests while also mitigating neighbourhood issues. The 2010 master plan recommended a “permissive” approach for signing truck routes and avoid unnecessary “intrusion” into residential neighbourhoods.
A number of downtown business improvement associations and residents criticized the trucks that travel along Wellington Street, and then have to navigate a tricky left turn onto Cannon Street.
But despite the emphasize on the downtown, where neighbourhood associations questioned allowing so many truck routes, the issue has been a problem among communities across the city. Molloy said even in the rural areas, such as Glanbrook, residents are upset about what trucks do to the roads.
Staff have identified a number of “hot spots” for truck routes that included Syndenham Hill and Wellington Street South in Dundas, Wilson Street where there is no truck route, Dickenson Road, Millgrove Side Road in Flamborough, Glover Road to Rymal Road, and Barton Street. There have also been problems with trucks driving through neighbourhoods as cut-through routes.
Stoney Creek Coun. Maria Pearson said she is looking at a way to eliminate Grays Road from being a truck route. Trucks currently drive along Grays Road from Arvin Ave. over the Queen Elizabeth Way and onto Francis Avenue into what is fast becoming a built-up residential community.
“We have to do it right the first time,” said Pearson. “We all have issues with trucks in our ward.”
