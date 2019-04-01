Ancaster Coun. Lloyd Ferguson top spender in Ward 12 municipal race

Miranda Reis, who made a spirited challenge against Ferguson last fall finishing second with 2,296 votes, spent $13,701.64, of which $12,593.74 is subjected to the spending limit.

Reis spent $6,033.98 on advertising, another $4,764.48 on brochures and $1,605.70 on signs.

She received $13,300 from 14 donors.

Reis also ended up with a surplus of $598.36 after the campaign.

Mike Bell, who in 2014 ran for public school trustee, spent $11,130.52 on his quest to become Ancaster’s representative. He spent $2,664.34 on advertising, made a $4,172.52 investment in signs, and also paid $1,785.03 for brochures.

Bell contributed $7,255.52 to his campaign, while six people, including relatives contributed $3,875 in donations. Bell ended his campaign with a balanced account.

Bell placed third in the race, garnering 1,699 votes.

John Scime spent $2,160.97 on his self-financed campaign, which resulted in an even balanced sheet at the close of his campaign. He didn’t have any advertising expenses, but he spent $838 on signs and another $538.91 on brochures. He also made an $82.78 donation to the Fessenden School Carnival event, and spent $273.87 for an “appreciation open house” on election night.

Scime finished the election with 801 votes.

Kevin Marley, who received 210 votes, did not have an audited statement filed with the city by the March 29 deadline. There is a 30-day grace period for candidates to submit their financial documents by April 29. They will be subjected to a $500 penalty.

If a candidate doesn’t provide financial paperwork to the city, they will not be able to run for political office in the next municipal election in 2022.