Ancaster Coun. Lloyd Ferguson top spender in Ward 12 municipal race

Ancaster Coun. Lloyd Ferguson was the top spender for Ward 12 in last year’s municipal election race.
Ferguson, who has stated the 2018-2022 term might be his last one on council, spent $42,783 in his successful re-election bid to retain his seat at city hall, which saw him capture 7,000 votes.
Only $22,165.97 of his expenses is subjected to the spending limit of $30,251.80. Ferguson spent $5,819.62 on advertising, another $4,733.80 to purchase brochures, and a further $3,270.92 on signs.
He also spent $3,070.92 on meetings, with $1,280 on office expenses and $1,452.85 for phone and internet service.
The $18,182.42 that is not subjected to the spending limit included $10,834.70 on fundraising activities and $2,513.67 on salaries.
Ferguson ended up with a surplus of $1,216.01.
Ferguson’s campaign expenses were slightly higher this year compared to his 2014 re-election run when he spent $36,072.46, where $22,570.54 is subjected to the spending limit. He also had a surplus after the campaign of $826.04.
Four years ago, he received $14,160 in donations from 72 individuals and development, real estate and construction companies, including Losani Homes, Fengate Property Management, Scarlett Homes, and Sonoma Homes.
The veteran councillor who was first elected in 2006 received $42,300 from 65 donors, which were all individual contributions after changes to the Municipal Elections Act that prohibited corporation and union donations. Ferguson contributed $1,700 to his campaign that was identified as sign inventory in his audited financial statements.
Under the revised Municipal Elections Act, an individual could donate as much as $1,200 per candidate.
Miranda Reis, who made a spirited challenge against Ferguson last fall finishing second with 2,296 votes, spent $13,701.64, of which $12,593.74 is subjected to the spending limit.
Reis spent $6,033.98 on advertising, another $4,764.48 on brochures and $1,605.70 on signs.
She received $13,300 from 14 donors.
Reis also ended up with a surplus of $598.36 after the campaign.
Mike Bell, who in 2014 ran for public school trustee, spent $11,130.52 on his quest to become Ancaster’s representative. He spent $2,664.34 on advertising, made a $4,172.52 investment in signs, and also paid $1,785.03 for brochures.
Bell contributed $7,255.52 to his campaign, while six people, including relatives contributed $3,875 in donations. Bell ended his campaign with a balanced account.
Bell placed third in the race, garnering 1,699 votes.
John Scime spent $2,160.97 on his self-financed campaign, which resulted in an even balanced sheet at the close of his campaign. He didn’t have any advertising expenses, but he spent $838 on signs and another $538.91 on brochures. He also made an $82.78 donation to the Fessenden School Carnival event, and spent $273.87 for an “appreciation open house” on election night.
Scime finished the election with 801 votes.
Kevin Marley, who received 210 votes, did not have an audited statement filed with the city by the March 29 deadline. There is a 30-day grace period for candidates to submit their financial documents by April 29. They will be subjected to a $500 penalty.
If a candidate doesn’t provide financial paperwork to the city, they will not be able to run for political office in the next municipal election in 2022.
