Doug Ford government plans public meeting in Kitchener as it reviews regional governance

"Local government is the order of government that has the most significant impact on citizens' day-to-day life," Vrbanovic said. "We want to see as much resident engagement as possible, because these changes are going to impact the future of our community, and we want any potential changes to represent not only the objectives of the province, but also the objectives that the community has set."

"The more people we hear from, the better grasp we have of the whole situation," said Coun. John Gazzola.

People who want to make a presentation to the province can register online starting on Wednesday. They can also comment through the online survey or mailed. You can find out more at Ontario.ca/regionalgovernment.

The province is looking in particular for feedback on regional governance, decision-making and service delivery. The review is supposed to wrap up by early summer.

Regional council is also holding a public meeting on April 17 so that regional residents can have a say about local government reform.

The review has sparked concern, particularly from the rural townships and the City of Cambridge, that the province might force a merger into a supercity, a move they say will wipe out their identities.

Redman said the review was set by the province, not requested locally, and the timeline is tight, which is why it's vital to give people who live in the areas under scrutiny a venue to share their views.

"I think it's really important people feel they have an opportunity to have some input."

jweidner@therecord.com

Twitter: @WeidnerRecord

