Transition committee plans for move to new Beverly school

Successfully merging students from three schools into a new elementary school on the Beverly Community Centre site in Rockton was the focus of a transition committee meeting last Wednesday at Dr. John Seaton School in Sheffield.
Parents, teachers, school administrators and trustees from the affected schools — Dr. John Seaton, Beverly Central and Queen’s Rangers — discussed ways of making the transition to the new school as seamless as possible for students, teachers and parents.
The meeting was the first of many for the committee, which will meet regularly prior to the school opening and afterwards as students adjust to their new home. As yet, the new school, currently under construction on Highway 8 in front of the Beverly Community Centre, has not been named and its opening date is uncertain.
However, the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board posted an update on its website last Thursday saying “a mid-school year opening (in January 2020) remains our hope.” The posting also says the board is waiting for a revised construction schedule from the general contractor. Site and weather conditions and general contractor delays were given as possible reasons for a revised schedule.
Retired superintendent and transitions support member Michael Pendergast, who chaired the transition committee meeting in the absence of school Supt. Jane Macpherson, said while the new year date remains as a target, he expects September 2020 will be the actual date given where construction currently stands. With the ground still frozen, “we are not as far along as we had hoped,” he said. “You’ll probably be in your schools all of next year,” he told transition committee members representing the three affected schools.
Later in the meeting, he reiterated his prediction when a parent asked a question about setting start and end of day bell times for the new school.
Setting the bell times might have to wait, Pendergast said.
“I really doubt we’ll be ready by January 2020.”
Regardless of the opening date, the transition committee’s mandate remains focused on setting up supports for a smooth transition. Discussion around the table centred on shared community events and opportunities for students to meet prior to moving into the new school.
Open houses and joint play dates for students were mentioned with June 6 chosen as a play day and barbecue at Dr. John Seaton for students of the host school, as well as students from Queen’s Rangers in Copetown and Beverly Central. About 70 Queen’s Rangers students will begin attending the Sheffield school in September 2019 as will students graduating into Grade 6 from Beverly Central, a kindergarten to Grade 5 school.
A similar event will be held the same day at Queen’s Rangers, where 310 students from C.H. Bray School in Ancaster will meet with their Queen’s Rangers counterparts for a day of fun. In September, students from the Ancaster school will be temporarily relocated to the Copetown school while a new school is built on their site.
The board has monetary resources to support such events, Pendergast told the Review, noting that travelling and extra staffing costs are often involved.
Transition committee members also looked at other opportunities for students to get to know one another before moving to new surroundings, including attending each other’s open houses at the three schools and having joint field trips.
The process for naming the new school is also underway. The naming committee, composed of parents and staff representatives, was set to meet this Tuesday, at John Seaton School, immediately following the second meeting of the transition committee. Pendergast said trustees will likely vote on the name of the new school by the end of May. The bell times will be announced in January or February of next year, he said.
The $16.4-million junior kindergarten to Grade 8 school on the Beverly Community Centre site will accommodate 465 students. It will occupy 46,000 square feet and feature 16 classrooms, two special education rooms, two resource rooms and a 4,100-square-foot double gymnasium. There will also be a dedicated room for instrumental music, a learning commons, and art and science rooms, as well as three kindergarten classrooms with their own washroom facilities and direct access to a kindergarten-only outdoor play area.
Since construction began Oct. 30, 2018, the site has been cleared and excavated, and the footings have been put in. Typically, it takes 12 to 16 months to build a school.
Successfully merging students from three schools into a new elementary school on the Beverly Community Centre site in Rockton was the focus of a transition committee meeting last Wednesday at Dr. John Seaton School in Sheffield.
Parents, teachers, school administrators and trustees from the affected schools — Dr. John Seaton, Beverly Central and Queen’s Rangers — discussed ways of making the transition to the new school as seamless as possible for students, teachers and parents.
The meeting was the first of many for the committee, which will meet regularly prior to the school opening and afterwards as students adjust to their new home. As yet, the new school, currently under construction on Highway 8 in front of the Beverly Community Centre, has not been named and its opening date is uncertain.
However, the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board posted an update on its website last Thursday saying “a mid-school year opening (in January 2020) remains our hope.” The posting also says the board is waiting for a revised construction schedule from the general contractor. Site and weather conditions and general contractor delays were given as possible reasons for a revised schedule.
Retired superintendent and transitions support member Michael Pendergast, who chaired the transition committee meeting in the absence of school Supt. Jane Macpherson, said while the new year date remains as a target, he expects September 2020 will be the actual date given where construction currently stands. With the ground still frozen, “we are not as far along as we had hoped,” he said. “You’ll probably be in your schools all of next year,” he told transition committee members representing the three affected schools.
Later in the meeting, he reiterated his prediction when a parent asked a question about setting start and end of day bell times for the new school.
Setting the bell times might have to wait, Pendergast said.
“I really doubt we’ll be ready by January 2020.”
Regardless of the opening date, the transition committee’s mandate remains focused on setting up supports for a smooth transition. Discussion around the table centred on shared community events and opportunities for students to meet prior to moving into the new school.
Open houses and joint play dates for students were mentioned with June 6 chosen as a play day and barbecue at Dr. John Seaton for students of the host school, as well as students from Queen’s Rangers in Copetown and Beverly Central. About 70 Queen’s Rangers students will begin attending the Sheffield school in September 2019 as will students graduating into Grade 6 from Beverly Central, a kindergarten to Grade 5 school.
A similar event will be held the same day at Queen’s Rangers, where 310 students from C.H. Bray School in Ancaster will meet with their Queen’s Rangers counterparts for a day of fun. In September, students from the Ancaster school will be temporarily relocated to the Copetown school while a new school is built on their site.
The board has monetary resources to support such events, Pendergast told the Review, noting that travelling and extra staffing costs are often involved.
Transition committee members also looked at other opportunities for students to get to know one another before moving to new surroundings, including attending each other’s open houses at the three schools and having joint field trips.
The process for naming the new school is also underway. The naming committee, composed of parents and staff representatives, was set to meet this Tuesday, at John Seaton School, immediately following the second meeting of the transition committee. Pendergast said trustees will likely vote on the name of the new school by the end of May. The bell times will be announced in January or February of next year, he said.
The $16.4-million junior kindergarten to Grade 8 school on the Beverly Community Centre site will accommodate 465 students. It will occupy 46,000 square feet and feature 16 classrooms, two special education rooms, two resource rooms and a 4,100-square-foot double gymnasium. There will also be a dedicated room for instrumental music, a learning commons, and art and science rooms, as well as three kindergarten classrooms with their own washroom facilities and direct access to a kindergarten-only outdoor play area.
Since construction began Oct. 30, 2018, the site has been cleared and excavated, and the footings have been put in. Typically, it takes 12 to 16 months to build a school.
Successfully merging students from three schools into a new elementary school on the Beverly Community Centre site in Rockton was the focus of a transition committee meeting last Wednesday at Dr. John Seaton School in Sheffield.
Parents, teachers, school administrators and trustees from the affected schools — Dr. John Seaton, Beverly Central and Queen’s Rangers — discussed ways of making the transition to the new school as seamless as possible for students, teachers and parents.
The meeting was the first of many for the committee, which will meet regularly prior to the school opening and afterwards as students adjust to their new home. As yet, the new school, currently under construction on Highway 8 in front of the Beverly Community Centre, has not been named and its opening date is uncertain.
However, the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board posted an update on its website last Thursday saying “a mid-school year opening (in January 2020) remains our hope.” The posting also says the board is waiting for a revised construction schedule from the general contractor. Site and weather conditions and general contractor delays were given as possible reasons for a revised schedule.
Retired superintendent and transitions support member Michael Pendergast, who chaired the transition committee meeting in the absence of school Supt. Jane Macpherson, said while the new year date remains as a target, he expects September 2020 will be the actual date given where construction currently stands. With the ground still frozen, “we are not as far along as we had hoped,” he said. “You’ll probably be in your schools all of next year,” he told transition committee members representing the three affected schools.
Later in the meeting, he reiterated his prediction when a parent asked a question about setting start and end of day bell times for the new school.
Setting the bell times might have to wait, Pendergast said.
“I really doubt we’ll be ready by January 2020.”
Regardless of the opening date, the transition committee’s mandate remains focused on setting up supports for a smooth transition. Discussion around the table centred on shared community events and opportunities for students to meet prior to moving into the new school.
Open houses and joint play dates for students were mentioned with June 6 chosen as a play day and barbecue at Dr. John Seaton for students of the host school, as well as students from Queen’s Rangers in Copetown and Beverly Central. About 70 Queen’s Rangers students will begin attending the Sheffield school in September 2019 as will students graduating into Grade 6 from Beverly Central, a kindergarten to Grade 5 school.
A similar event will be held the same day at Queen’s Rangers, where 310 students from C.H. Bray School in Ancaster will meet with their Queen’s Rangers counterparts for a day of fun. In September, students from the Ancaster school will be temporarily relocated to the Copetown school while a new school is built on their site.
The board has monetary resources to support such events, Pendergast told the Review, noting that travelling and extra staffing costs are often involved.
Transition committee members also looked at other opportunities for students to get to know one another before moving to new surroundings, including attending each other’s open houses at the three schools and having joint field trips.
The process for naming the new school is also underway. The naming committee, composed of parents and staff representatives, was set to meet this Tuesday, at John Seaton School, immediately following the second meeting of the transition committee. Pendergast said trustees will likely vote on the name of the new school by the end of May. The bell times will be announced in January or February of next year, he said.
The $16.4-million junior kindergarten to Grade 8 school on the Beverly Community Centre site will accommodate 465 students. It will occupy 46,000 square feet and feature 16 classrooms, two special education rooms, two resource rooms and a 4,100-square-foot double gymnasium. There will also be a dedicated room for instrumental music, a learning commons, and art and science rooms, as well as three kindergarten classrooms with their own washroom facilities and direct access to a kindergarten-only outdoor play area.
Since construction began Oct. 30, 2018, the site has been cleared and excavated, and the footings have been put in. Typically, it takes 12 to 16 months to build a school.