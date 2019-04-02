Horsepeople's association without funding as of April 1

Tropea said that OHHA would like to the see the long-term funding deal for the industry amended to make it grow the industry.

“OHHA’s position is that the (existing) long-term funding deal is not a model that is going to provide any certainty or stability for the industry,” he said. “We believe that with a few amendments, it would provide a lot more … and allow people to invest with some certainty that they’re going to be able to have an opportunity to at least race and compete to win back their investment.”

While the existing agreement is termed a long-term funding deal, Tropea said that it only provides certainty for two years, after which the industry association board will make determinations as to which racetracks receive funding.

“It’s not an agreement that would give you any confidence to invest in the industry at this point, and that’s what we desperately need.”

As of April 1, OHHA is in limbo, Tropea acknowledged.

“We will survive off of what we have in reserves, what we have in the bank right now,” he said. “But, as bills get paid and there’s no income, the future is very uncertain.”

However, Tropea said that OHHA believes the best way forward is a democratic process to decide which organization horsepeople would like to be part of — and OHHA is happy to throw their hat in the ring.

“If the horsepeople choose somebody else to represent them, we can accept that,” he said. “But it has to be the horsepeople that choose.”

Tropea said he expects that the decision would take place in the form of a vote — either held by the regulator or the Ontario Racing board.

“People put their names forward who want to assume that role, and the horsepeople vote.”

Tropea said that members of OHHA are concerned about the future of the organization.

“Based on the messaging that’s coming out of Ontario Racing, some of our members either have or are considering signing up to the other horseman’s association (COSA) because they’re scared of losing their benefits.”

He said that the attrition of their members is a huge concern for OHHA; for example, the group administers an RRSP, health, dental and life insurance, and members have been asking what will happen to the program in light of the funding.

“We don’t have an answer for them right now,” he said, adding that if there is a change to the program, OHHA will give its members lots of lead time.

Tropea added that if the lack of funding from Ontario Racing prevents OHHA from offering benefits to its members, many will have no choice but to join COSA — an organization they don’t want to belong to.

“It’s totally unfair.”