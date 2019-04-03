Have your say on regional governance review in Uxbridge

UXBRIDGE — Residents of Uxbridge can have their say on the provincial government’s municipal review with a new survey.

The survey, launched by the Township of Uxbridge, will gather feedback from residents on what they would like to see — or not see — from the planned provincial review of municipal governments, in order to help craft the township’s official position.

The provincially-appointed advisory body is considering moving to a single-tier municipal system or amalgamating existing municipalities, among other things; to learn more, visit the province’s regional government review website at www.ontario.ca.

The survey is available online at www.uxbridge.ca until April 10 at 4 p.m., and takes about five minutes to complete. A report detailing public input, along with council’s position, will come back before council at their meeting on April 15 for consideration.

