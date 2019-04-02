Flamborough chamber celebrates outstanding businesses

“We’re very thankful to be accepting this award tonight with all you beautiful people,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dairy Queen’s Jayne Scala accepted the Service Industry Award and Amy Robson of West Avenue Cider took home the Entrepreneur of the Year Award.

Scala said she was truly honoured to receive the award, but praised her staff for the honour, because customers can get a burger anywhere but come to Waterdown DQ because of the staff.

“This award was not won by me,” she said. “This award was won by them.

“We’re a happy place to go to celebrate — with or without a reason.”

Robson said for her, the award was the realization of a dream she and husband Chris Hayworth had a decade ago.

“It’s really just about sharing our passion,” she said of the business.

In addition, Claire Drage of Mortgage Alliance was named the Professional Service Provider of the Year and Patty DiFelice accepted the FCC Award on behalf of Waterdown Collision.

Drage said the award was an honour, adding she started her business 12 years ago — just prior to the U.S. subprime mortgage collapse.

“It probably wasn’t the best time to start a business in mortgages,” she admitted. “But now we’re coast-to-coast and we call Waterdown home.”

DiFelice, who accepted the award on behalf of her family, said it was a great honour to be recognized.

She said her in-laws started the business in the small community of Waterdown in 1974.

“It’s because of the amazing support of the Waterdown community and our amazing hard-working staff that we’re here today,” she said. “It’s because of the community support that we’ve been her for 50 years and with your support our third generation of Waterdown Collision will see another 50 years.”