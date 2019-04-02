Flamborough chamber celebrates outstanding businesses

The Flamborough business community celebrated its best and brightest at the annual Flamborough Chamber of Commerce Outstanding Business Achievement Awards Gala March 27 at Flamborough Hills Golf and Country Club.
Flamborough Chamber of Commerce president J.J. Woodley said it was an honour to recognize the winning local businesses at the gala — and the people behind them.
“It is the people who make these businesses outstanding,” he said. “The Flamborough Chamber of Commerce is a place where we can share our struggles and most importantly, a place where we can share our successes.”
For his part, chamber executive director Matteo Patricelli said the evening was about celebrating excellence in the local business community.
“And these recipients have been excellent,” he said.
Winners included Derek Conorton and Sarah Sordoni from the Dream Centre, who took home the Large Business of the Year Award, while Ward Misner of M&M Products Quality Home Appliances accepted the Small Business of the Year Award.
For his part, Misner thanked his mother, co-founder Margaret, who turns 90 this year, and his youngest daughter, who helped him keep the business afloat after he suffered a motorcycle accident last year.
“Amber, (this) award is partially yours,” he said, while fighting back tears.
For her part, Sordoni noted the Dream Centre started as a dance studio above a car wash and has now grown to serve 2,500 students. Co-owner Conorton added thanks to the community for their love and support.
He noted the business won its first OBA Award in 2015 for Small Business of the Year.
“We’re very thankful to be accepting this award tonight with all you beautiful people,” he said.
Meanwhile, Dairy Queen’s Jayne Scala accepted the Service Industry Award and Amy Robson of West Avenue Cider took home the Entrepreneur of the Year Award.
Scala said she was truly honoured to receive the award, but praised her staff for the honour, because customers can get a burger anywhere but come to Waterdown DQ because of the staff.
“This award was not won by me,” she said. “This award was won by them.
“We’re a happy place to go to celebrate — with or without a reason.”
Robson said for her, the award was the realization of a dream she and husband Chris Hayworth had a decade ago.
“It’s really just about sharing our passion,” she said of the business.
In addition, Claire Drage of Mortgage Alliance was named the Professional Service Provider of the Year and Patty DiFelice accepted the FCC Award on behalf of Waterdown Collision.
Drage said the award was an honour, adding she started her business 12 years ago — just prior to the U.S. subprime mortgage collapse.
“It probably wasn’t the best time to start a business in mortgages,” she admitted. “But now we’re coast-to-coast and we call Waterdown home.”
DiFelice, who accepted the award on behalf of her family, said it was a great honour to be recognized.
She said her in-laws started the business in the small community of Waterdown in 1974.
“It’s because of the amazing support of the Waterdown community and our amazing hard-working staff that we’re here today,” she said. “It’s because of the community support that we’ve been her for 50 years and with your support our third generation of Waterdown Collision will see another 50 years.”
The Flamborough business community celebrated its best and brightest at the annual Flamborough Chamber of Commerce Outstanding Business Achievement Awards Gala March 27 at Flamborough Hills Golf and Country Club.
Flamborough Chamber of Commerce president J.J. Woodley said it was an honour to recognize the winning local businesses at the gala — and the people behind them.
“It is the people who make these businesses outstanding,” he said. “The Flamborough Chamber of Commerce is a place where we can share our struggles and most importantly, a place where we can share our successes.”
For his part, chamber executive director Matteo Patricelli said the evening was about celebrating excellence in the local business community.
“And these recipients have been excellent,” he said.
Winners included Derek Conorton and Sarah Sordoni from the Dream Centre, who took home the Large Business of the Year Award, while Ward Misner of M&M Products Quality Home Appliances accepted the Small Business of the Year Award.
For his part, Misner thanked his mother, co-founder Margaret, who turns 90 this year, and his youngest daughter, who helped him keep the business afloat after he suffered a motorcycle accident last year.
“Amber, (this) award is partially yours,” he said, while fighting back tears.
For her part, Sordoni noted the Dream Centre started as a dance studio above a car wash and has now grown to serve 2,500 students. Co-owner Conorton added thanks to the community for their love and support.
He noted the business won its first OBA Award in 2015 for Small Business of the Year.
“We’re very thankful to be accepting this award tonight with all you beautiful people,” he said.
Meanwhile, Dairy Queen’s Jayne Scala accepted the Service Industry Award and Amy Robson of West Avenue Cider took home the Entrepreneur of the Year Award.
Scala said she was truly honoured to receive the award, but praised her staff for the honour, because customers can get a burger anywhere but come to Waterdown DQ because of the staff.
“This award was not won by me,” she said. “This award was won by them.
“We’re a happy place to go to celebrate — with or without a reason.”
Robson said for her, the award was the realization of a dream she and husband Chris Hayworth had a decade ago.
“It’s really just about sharing our passion,” she said of the business.
In addition, Claire Drage of Mortgage Alliance was named the Professional Service Provider of the Year and Patty DiFelice accepted the FCC Award on behalf of Waterdown Collision.
Drage said the award was an honour, adding she started her business 12 years ago — just prior to the U.S. subprime mortgage collapse.
“It probably wasn’t the best time to start a business in mortgages,” she admitted. “But now we’re coast-to-coast and we call Waterdown home.”
DiFelice, who accepted the award on behalf of her family, said it was a great honour to be recognized.
She said her in-laws started the business in the small community of Waterdown in 1974.
“It’s because of the amazing support of the Waterdown community and our amazing hard-working staff that we’re here today,” she said. “It’s because of the community support that we’ve been her for 50 years and with your support our third generation of Waterdown Collision will see another 50 years.”
The Flamborough business community celebrated its best and brightest at the annual Flamborough Chamber of Commerce Outstanding Business Achievement Awards Gala March 27 at Flamborough Hills Golf and Country Club.
Flamborough Chamber of Commerce president J.J. Woodley said it was an honour to recognize the winning local businesses at the gala — and the people behind them.
“It is the people who make these businesses outstanding,” he said. “The Flamborough Chamber of Commerce is a place where we can share our struggles and most importantly, a place where we can share our successes.”
For his part, chamber executive director Matteo Patricelli said the evening was about celebrating excellence in the local business community.
“And these recipients have been excellent,” he said.
Winners included Derek Conorton and Sarah Sordoni from the Dream Centre, who took home the Large Business of the Year Award, while Ward Misner of M&M Products Quality Home Appliances accepted the Small Business of the Year Award.
For his part, Misner thanked his mother, co-founder Margaret, who turns 90 this year, and his youngest daughter, who helped him keep the business afloat after he suffered a motorcycle accident last year.
“Amber, (this) award is partially yours,” he said, while fighting back tears.
For her part, Sordoni noted the Dream Centre started as a dance studio above a car wash and has now grown to serve 2,500 students. Co-owner Conorton added thanks to the community for their love and support.
He noted the business won its first OBA Award in 2015 for Small Business of the Year.
“We’re very thankful to be accepting this award tonight with all you beautiful people,” he said.
Meanwhile, Dairy Queen’s Jayne Scala accepted the Service Industry Award and Amy Robson of West Avenue Cider took home the Entrepreneur of the Year Award.
Scala said she was truly honoured to receive the award, but praised her staff for the honour, because customers can get a burger anywhere but come to Waterdown DQ because of the staff.
“This award was not won by me,” she said. “This award was won by them.
“We’re a happy place to go to celebrate — with or without a reason.”
Robson said for her, the award was the realization of a dream she and husband Chris Hayworth had a decade ago.
“It’s really just about sharing our passion,” she said of the business.
In addition, Claire Drage of Mortgage Alliance was named the Professional Service Provider of the Year and Patty DiFelice accepted the FCC Award on behalf of Waterdown Collision.
Drage said the award was an honour, adding she started her business 12 years ago — just prior to the U.S. subprime mortgage collapse.
“It probably wasn’t the best time to start a business in mortgages,” she admitted. “But now we’re coast-to-coast and we call Waterdown home.”
DiFelice, who accepted the award on behalf of her family, said it was a great honour to be recognized.
She said her in-laws started the business in the small community of Waterdown in 1974.
“It’s because of the amazing support of the Waterdown community and our amazing hard-working staff that we’re here today,” she said. “It’s because of the community support that we’ve been her for 50 years and with your support our third generation of Waterdown Collision will see another 50 years.”