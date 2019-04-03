Falls cannabis shop to open in early May

The transformation of an empty Niagara Falls storefront into the region's second cannabis shop is underway, although it will likely take another month before it opens.

Vancouver-based Choom Cannabis president Chris Bogart said he hopes to open the business by early May, pending final approval by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO).

"Walls are down, electrical is going in. It's in full construction mode," he said. "We're getting there."

Although retail cannabis stores across Ontario were required to open Monday, Choom Cannabis wasn't among the 10 shops that managed to do so. Bogart said the partners instead chose to take their time on the project — but the decision could cost them.

"It was such a tight time line to begin with. For us, we sort of had the choice: do we meet the time line and slap a store together, which we could have; or do we really take the time to build out our vision of what we would love to have in the Niagara community?" said Bogart, whose company partnered with AGCO retail cannabis lottery winner Lisa Bigioni about a month ago, joining efforts to establish a store at 7555 Montrose Rd., Unit E3 — a building within the Niagara Square parking lot.

"We're opting for quality, because it's a marathon, not a race. We're really taking our time to make sure we build the experiential consumer retail experience we want to provide the community. But by early May, we should be up and running and ready to go."

Choom Cannabis also has plans to open more than a dozen other stores, primarily in western Canada — including eight in British Columbia. But for now, the Niagara Falls shop is poised to be the company's only Ontario location, and its first to open across the country.

"We're very focused on Niagara. That's the only thing we have going right now," Bogart said.

Niagara Falls was the obvious choice, despite having multiple available communities from which to choose.

"It was a no-brainer to pick a great community like that, with such a strong international presence on top of it," he said.