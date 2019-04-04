UPDATE: All lanes of Highway 6 closed after multi-vehicle crash early Thursday

All lanes of Highway 6 near Highway 403 are closed on Thursday morning after a serious multi-vehicle crash that sent one man to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

In all, four men were sent to hospital following the three-vehicle crash involving a dump truck, tractor trailer and passenger vehicle, Ontario Provincial Police said.

Three were transported to hospital with minor injuries, said Hamilton Paramedic Service Supt. Dave Thompson.

The driver of the transport truck was trapped and had to be extricated by firefighters. He was taken to Hamilton General Hospital in serious condition.