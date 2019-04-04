UPDATE: Highway 6 partially reopened after multi-vehicle crash early Thursday

Northbound lanes of Highway 6 near Highway 403 remain closed after a serious multi-vehicle crash that sent one man to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Southbound lanes, however, are open, the Ontario Provincial Police clarified on Twitter Thursday afternoon after reporting all lanes had been closed.
In all, four men were sent to hospital following the three-vehicle crash early Thursday involving a dump truck, tractor trailer and passenger vehicle, the OPP said.
Three were transported to hospital with minor injuries, said Hamilton Paramedic Service Supt. Dave Thompson.
The driver of the transport truck was trapped and had to be extricated by firefighters. He was taken to Hamilton General Hospital in serious condition.
The northbound lanes are closed from Clappison's Corners. The OPP said it's not known when they will reopen.
