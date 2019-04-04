UPDATE: Stretch of Highway 6 closed after Thursday morning crash

All northbound lanes of Highway 6 near Highway 403 are closed on Thursday morning after a serious multi-vehicle crash.

Commuters will want to take an alternate route as emergency crews are on scene, blocking all lanes. Northbound Highway 6 is closed between Hwy 403 and Clappison Corners. One southbound lane is also closed.

Ontario Provinical Police say the crash involves a dump truck, tractor trailer and paasenger vehicle.