UPDATE: Stretch of Highway 6 closed after Thursday morning crash

All northbound lanes of Highway 6 near Highway 403 are closed on Thursday morning after a serious multi-vehicle crash.
Commuters will want to take an alternate route as emergency crews are on scene, blocking all lanes. Northbound Highway 6 is closed between Hwy 403 and Clappison Corners. One southbound lane is also closed.
Ontario Provinical Police say the crash involves a dump truck, tractor trailer and paasenger vehicle.
Four people have been taken to hospital - at least one with life-threatening injuries, Sgt. Kerry Schmidt tweeted just after 7 a.m.
More to come.
