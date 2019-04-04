Hamilton public school board predicts 136 fewer staff positions next year

Hamilton's public school board could cut as many as 136 staff positions next year — a situation its chair calls its "greatest challenge" at this time.

A report that went before trustees at Thursday night's finance and facilities committee meeting showed a planned reduction of 79.61 secondary teachers, 23 educational assistants, 18.75 custodial staff and 13 office administration positions for the 2019-20 year.

Trustees were expected to review the report, which also showed a decrease in two principals, 2.5 vice-principals and 2.3 elementary school teachers, and make a recommendation. It also proposed to increase early childhood educators by five.

"HWDSB (Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board) trustees are focused on ... our local student needs, and we will be doing everything in our power to protect those interests," chair Alex Johnstone said before the meeting. "Despite our best efforts at this point, our staff are recommending reduced school-based staffing."

Of the 79.61 secondary positions, 27.44 are slated to be cut due to a decrease in enrolment and two are expected to be slashed because of school closures. The expected loss of 6.5 teachers is due to the elimination of the local priorities funding at the end of August. Thirty-five positions are expected to be reduced through retirements but will not be replaced because of the province's planned average class size increase.

"Our board of trustees will not be making any changes until we have exhausted all of our opportunities," Johnstone said.

The numbers in the report are part of the development process of the budget, which is expected to be approved in June.

Typically, the ministry announces the per-pupil Grants for Student Needs, which fuel most of a board's funding, at the end of March, but this year school boards have been told they will likely learn their budget at the end of April, Johnstone said.

But to meet collective agreement timelines, trustees have to approve staffing allocations for next year now, and as a result, are moving forward with a "very conservative" budget, she added.

Dan Staples, president of Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation of Hamilton-Wentworth, said the union knew "there was going to be a lot of job losses because of the cuts that this (Progressive) Conservative government is making."