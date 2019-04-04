Waterdown students walk out in protest of Conservatives' education cuts

Hundreds of Waterdown District High School students joined the provincewide protest of education cuts by the Ford government on April 4.

The students walked out of class at 1:15 p.m., armed with signs and chants, as they walked from the Parkside Drive school to Memorial Park for a rally. Pupils from 700 elementary and secondary schools across Ontario had said they were going to participate in the protest, which was organized on social media with the hashtag #StudentsSayNo.

The Progressive Conservative government has announced numerous changes to public education, including mandatory e-learning for high school students, a ban on cellphones in classrooms unless used for educational purposes and increased student-to-teacher ratios from grades 4 to 12, resulting in the elimination of teacher jobs. Waterdown walkout organizer Larkin Dunn said while the cuts may seem like a broader issue, they matter in the Flamborough community.

“The repercussions for these policy changes are going to be affecting our local community a lot,” she said. “Especially our younger siblings and our cousins.”

“Our education isn’t the place to cut funds." Kaitie Begley

Dunn added that while organizers at WDHS were originally only expecting about 100 students, the turnout was much larger — and showed that students are serious about making their voices heard to government.

“It was better than we could have honestly ever expected,” she said. “It’s really crazy to see how passionate everyone is about this.

“It was definitely a good surprise.”

Fellow organizer Ben Flosman said while Ford had accused teachers’ unions of using students as pawns with the walkout, that was not the case.

“I just think that’s so ironic, considering he’s putting our education and our future on the line for a few dollars,” he said. “I think we’re being treated as pawns by him.”

The Grade 10 student added he is disturbed by the changes to the Ontario Student Assistance Program (OSAP).