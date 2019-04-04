Waterdown students walk out in protest of PC education cuts

Hundreds of Waterdown District High School students joined the provincewide protest of education cuts by the Doug Ford government on April 4.
The students walked out of class at 1:15 p.m., armed with signs and chants, as they walked from the Parkside Drive school to Memorial Park for a rally. Pupils from 700 elementary and secondary schools across Ontario had said they were going to participate in the protest, which was organized on social media with the hashtag #StudentsSayNo.
The Tory government has announced numerous changes to public education, including mandatory e-learning for high school students, a ban on cellphones in classrooms unless used for educational purposes and increased class sizes from Grades 4 to 12, resulting in the elimination of teacher jobs. Waterdown walkout organizer Larkin Dunn said while the cuts may seem like a broader issue, they matter in the Flamborough community.
“The repercussions for these policy changes are going to be affecting our local community a lot,” she said. “Especially our younger siblings and our cousins.”
Dunn added that while organizers at WDHS were originally only expecting about 100 students, the turnout was amazing — and showed that students are serious about making their voices heard to government.
“It was better than we could have honestly ever expected,” she said. “It’s really crazy to see how passionate everyone is about this.
“It was definitely a good surprise.”
Fellow organizer Ben Flosman said while Ford had accused teachers’ unions of using students as pawns with the walkout, that was not the case.
“I just think that’s so ironic, considering he’s putting our education and our future on the line for a few dollars,” he said. “I think we’re being treated as pawns by him.”
The Grade 10 student added he is disturbed by the changes to the Ontario Student Assistance Program.
“I don’t think that getting an education should be dictated by whether you’re rich or poor,” he said. “I know that personally, I probably wouldn’t be able to go to school if it weren’t for a bit of financial aid.”
Flosman, whose father is a history teacher at WDHS, said while cuts to secondary teaching jobs may not impact his father, many other teachers in the school could lose their jobs.
Dunn said the four mandatory e-learning courses implemented by the PC government were a particular issue for the organizers.
“Those are somethings that I really struggle with,” she said. “So I can’t imagine having to take four just to graduate.”
Fellow organizer Kaitie Begley stressed the students’ main point is that the cuts to education funding are wrong.
“Our education isn’t the place to cut funds,” she said. “It’s the future of Canada and our voices need to be heard.”
Hundreds of Waterdown District High School students joined the provincewide protest of education cuts by the Doug Ford government on April 4.
The students walked out of class at 1:15 p.m., armed with signs and chants, as they walked from the Parkside Drive school to Memorial Park for a rally. Pupils from 700 elementary and secondary schools across Ontario had said they were going to participate in the protest, which was organized on social media with the hashtag #StudentsSayNo.
The Tory government has announced numerous changes to public education, including mandatory e-learning for high school students, a ban on cellphones in classrooms unless used for educational purposes and increased class sizes from Grades 4 to 12, resulting in the elimination of teacher jobs. Waterdown walkout organizer Larkin Dunn said while the cuts may seem like a broader issue, they matter in the Flamborough community.
“The repercussions for these policy changes are going to be affecting our local community a lot,” she said. “Especially our younger siblings and our cousins.”
Dunn added that while organizers at WDHS were originally only expecting about 100 students, the turnout was amazing — and showed that students are serious about making their voices heard to government.
“It was better than we could have honestly ever expected,” she said. “It’s really crazy to see how passionate everyone is about this.
“It was definitely a good surprise.”
Fellow organizer Ben Flosman said while Ford had accused teachers’ unions of using students as pawns with the walkout, that was not the case.
“I just think that’s so ironic, considering he’s putting our education and our future on the line for a few dollars,” he said. “I think we’re being treated as pawns by him.”
The Grade 10 student added he is disturbed by the changes to the Ontario Student Assistance Program.
“I don’t think that getting an education should be dictated by whether you’re rich or poor,” he said. “I know that personally, I probably wouldn’t be able to go to school if it weren’t for a bit of financial aid.”
Flosman, whose father is a history teacher at WDHS, said while cuts to secondary teaching jobs may not impact his father, many other teachers in the school could lose their jobs.
Dunn said the four mandatory e-learning courses implemented by the PC government were a particular issue for the organizers.
“Those are somethings that I really struggle with,” she said. “So I can’t imagine having to take four just to graduate.”
Fellow organizer Kaitie Begley stressed the students’ main point is that the cuts to education funding are wrong.
“Our education isn’t the place to cut funds,” she said. “It’s the future of Canada and our voices need to be heard.”
Hundreds of Waterdown District High School students joined the provincewide protest of education cuts by the Doug Ford government on April 4.
The students walked out of class at 1:15 p.m., armed with signs and chants, as they walked from the Parkside Drive school to Memorial Park for a rally. Pupils from 700 elementary and secondary schools across Ontario had said they were going to participate in the protest, which was organized on social media with the hashtag #StudentsSayNo.
The Tory government has announced numerous changes to public education, including mandatory e-learning for high school students, a ban on cellphones in classrooms unless used for educational purposes and increased class sizes from Grades 4 to 12, resulting in the elimination of teacher jobs. Waterdown walkout organizer Larkin Dunn said while the cuts may seem like a broader issue, they matter in the Flamborough community.
“The repercussions for these policy changes are going to be affecting our local community a lot,” she said. “Especially our younger siblings and our cousins.”
Dunn added that while organizers at WDHS were originally only expecting about 100 students, the turnout was amazing — and showed that students are serious about making their voices heard to government.
“It was better than we could have honestly ever expected,” she said. “It’s really crazy to see how passionate everyone is about this.
“It was definitely a good surprise.”
Fellow organizer Ben Flosman said while Ford had accused teachers’ unions of using students as pawns with the walkout, that was not the case.
“I just think that’s so ironic, considering he’s putting our education and our future on the line for a few dollars,” he said. “I think we’re being treated as pawns by him.”
The Grade 10 student added he is disturbed by the changes to the Ontario Student Assistance Program.
“I don’t think that getting an education should be dictated by whether you’re rich or poor,” he said. “I know that personally, I probably wouldn’t be able to go to school if it weren’t for a bit of financial aid.”
Flosman, whose father is a history teacher at WDHS, said while cuts to secondary teaching jobs may not impact his father, many other teachers in the school could lose their jobs.
Dunn said the four mandatory e-learning courses implemented by the PC government were a particular issue for the organizers.
“Those are somethings that I really struggle with,” she said. “So I can’t imagine having to take four just to graduate.”
Fellow organizer Kaitie Begley stressed the students’ main point is that the cuts to education funding are wrong.
“Our education isn’t the place to cut funds,” she said. “It’s the future of Canada and our voices need to be heard.”