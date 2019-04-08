WDHS teacher Rob Flosman wins 2019 Sharon Enkin Award

Waterdown District High School history teacher Rob Flosman has won the 2019 Sharon Enkin Award for Excellence in Holocaust Education in recognition of his work with the Waterdown Museum of History.

The award, was established by Larry Enkin in honour and memory of his wife Sharon, who through a lifelong involvement with education and community affected the lives of thousands of students. It is presented annually to to one or two elementary or secondary teachers in any discipline, who has demonstrated a commitment to teaching students about the Holocaust and its important lessons for humankind and have shown exceptional interest and outstanding application of Holocaust educational skills and devotion to the subject.

Flosman, who also won the award in 2013, said he is honoured to be recognized.

“There are a lot of people in Hamilton doing really great things, in regards to Holocaust education,” he said. “I’m very proud to be a part of that.”

The WDHS teacher was presented with the award, which includes a $500 prize, at the 21st annual Sharon Enkin Student Symposium on the Holocaust at Mohawk College on April 1.

Flosman said he received the award in recognition of his work with the museum, as well as the genocide and crimes against humanity course the school offers four times per year. The student-run museum has been a staple at WDHS since 2013 and is open twice per year. This spring it will encompass three classrooms and now houses more than 1,000 artifacts.

“We always promote Holocaust education as a centrepiece,” he said of the courses. “It always has been.”

Flosman said to him, the Holocaust is the great moral historical event of our time.

“It relates to people — especially in today’s world — and I think it is very, very important for young people to learn.”

When Flosman started teaching about the Holocaust 20 years ago, he said there were about 25 survivors in the area students could speak with. Now, there is one.