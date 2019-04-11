Vaughan's CannTrust gets federal approval to grow more cannabis at Pelham

Vaughan-based CannTrust Holdings Inc. has been given the green light by the federal government to boost cannabis production at its perpetual harvest greenhouse in Pelham, Ont., the company announced on Monday, April 8.

A new cultivation and processing permit issued by Health Canada, meanwhile, was amended to include 20 per cent of the company's Phase 2 expansion, making its 450,000-square-foot greenhouse in Pelham fully licensed.

This new development comes after CannTrust received approval from Pelham to expand its cannabis cultivation at the site.

Combined with its Phase 3 expansion, the company will add bout 50,000 kg of capacity beginning in the second half of 2020.

"With this approval, CannTrust is set to meet its plan to reach 50,000 kg of annualized capacity at the perpetual harvest greenhouse and continue providing award-winning products in a cost-effective manner," chief executive officer Peter Aceto said.

Phase 3 includes productivity and automation enhancements.

CannTrust also anticipates planting on its recently acquired 81-acre outdoor grow site in British Columbia later this year and expects to realize a yield of about 1,000 kg per acre in 2019.

So far, the company's combined cultivation operations are expected to reach a total annualized capacity of 200,000 kg to 300,000 kg in the second half of 2020.

CannTrust, which serves up to 69,000 medical patients with its dried, extract and capsule products, also wants to secure more than 200 acres of land in total for low-cost outdoor cultivation, which it will use for its extraction-based products.

In March, it posted a net loss of $25.5 million, more than estimates, due to higher costs associated with launching its recreational brands and its New York Stock Exchange listing.