Waterdown elementary school to mark ‘Day of They’

Staff and students at a Waterdown elementary school are being challenged to go a day without referencing gender to mark International Day of Pink.

International Day of Pink, which is April 10, is a day to act against bullying, homophobia and transphobia.

At Guy B. Brown Elementary School on Wednesday, staff and students are encouraged to join in what's been dubbed "Day of They" by wearing pink and using gender-inclusive language like "friends" and "children" instead of "boys" and "girls."

The challenge not to use gender-specific language is meant to give students and teachers an idea of how often it is used and to include people who don't fit the category of "boy" or "girl," said Key Straughan, a kindergarten teacher.

"It's something you don't notice usually unless you're outside of the (gender) binary," said Straughan.

Principal Claudine Scuccato said the day offers an opportunity for educators to learn more about their student population and to make sure their language is continually inclusive — not just on Wednesday but as part of the school's culture every day.

A simple tweak from using "mom and dad" to "parents" is one way to be more inclusive, she said.

"Part of the theme is that we have to unlearn and relearn a little bit about our language and how inclusive our classrooms are right now," Scuccato said.

International Day of Pink started in Nova Scotia in 2007 after two Grade 12 students saw a Grade 9 student being bullied for wearing a pink shirt on the first day of school. After bullies harassed the boy, called him a homosexual for wearing the shirt and threatened to beat him up, the Grade 12 students bought and distributed pink shirts and wore them in an act of solidarity.

In addition to encouraging staff and students to wear pink and use gender-neutral language, Wednesday's activities in Waterdown will also include classes making posters and a "positive quotes mural" created by student council with a focus on inclusivity.