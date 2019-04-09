Waterdown Habitat for Humanity build breaks ground

The first-ever Habitat for Humanity build in Waterdown is underway at the corner of Dundas Street and Dennis Avenue.
The three townhouse build is slated to be complete by the end of September, in time for the families to move in for the new school year.
Habitat for Humanity celebrated the build with a groundbreaking ceremony on April 4 — although the foundation had already been poured for the three-unit build.
“We won’t wait for ceremonies to get families into affordable home ownership,” said Sean Ferris, Habitat for Humanity Hamilton executive director.
Ferris said that not every Habitat build is the same, and instead of being built by volunteers, this project will be completed by professionals from Mikmada Homes. However, he said that volunteers will still be required for laying sod and other landscaping tasks on the property.
Mikmada Homes president Adam Nesbitt said that the company is thrilled to be involved in the meaningful project in a community where the company has built several homes.
“It is an honour to build in Waterdown and give back to the community,” he said, while offering congratulations to the families. “Waterdown is truly a fantastic community to live in.
“All the best for a lifetime of happiness and beautiful memories in your new home.”
He said that the foundation was poured last week, and the build will be going full speed ahead to meet the end of summer completion date.
“It should move along pretty quickly,” he said.
One of the families who will live in the new home are Francis and Irene Pang and their two children; while the family has lived in Waterdown for 10 years and their kids were born in the community, Francis said that it is almost impossible to buy a home in town with the current housing market.
“We didn’t want to leave,” he said. “We’re very grateful for Habitat for Humanity and Mikmada Homes.
“For a lot of people these are just three properties, but us this is our future home.”
Mike and Anita Ross and their three children will also call the new build home.
Anita said the family, which currently lives in downtown Hamilton, never thought that they’d be able to own a home.
“Especially in Waterdown,” she said. “It’s such a beautiful town — this is just a dream come true.”
She added that the family is very excited for their new home and thankful to Habitat for Humanity.
“It’s not just a house, it’s a home,” she said. “We’re just so thankful and grateful.”
Ferris said that the third family, whose home will be built specifically for their special needs child, will remain anonymous.
However, the family wrote a letter thanking Habitat for the amazing opportunity they have been given.
Ferris added that Habitat is still fundraising for the project and will accept donations of money, products and services. To donate, visit habitathamilton.ca/donate.
