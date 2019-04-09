Waterdown Habitat for Humanity build breaks ground

One of the families who will live in the new home are Francis and Irene Pang and their two children; while the family has lived in Waterdown for 10 years and their kids were born in the community, Francis said that it is almost impossible to buy a home in town with the current housing market.

“We didn’t want to leave,” he said. “We’re very grateful for Habitat for Humanity and Mikmada Homes.

“For a lot of people these are just three properties, but us this is our future home.”

Mike and Anita Ross and their three children will also call the new build home.

Anita said the family, which currently lives in downtown Hamilton, never thought that they’d be able to own a home.

“Especially in Waterdown,” she said. “It’s such a beautiful town — this is just a dream come true.”

She added that the family is very excited for their new home and thankful to Habitat for Humanity.

“It’s not just a house, it’s a home,” she said. “We’re just so thankful and grateful.”

Ferris said that the third family, whose home will be built specifically for their special needs child, will remain anonymous.

However, the family wrote a letter thanking Habitat for the amazing opportunity they have been given.

Ferris added that Habitat is still fundraising for the project and will accept donations of money, products and services. To donate, visit habitathamilton.ca/donate.