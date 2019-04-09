Flamborough Review scoops provincial awards

The Review was recognized with five industry awards at the Better Newspaper Competition gala April 5.

Hosted by the Ontario Community Newspaper Association, the Review finished second in three categories, including best sports section. News editor Mac Christie’s story about the Hamilton Conservation Authority’s plans to expropriate land from Greensville to re-establish a waterfall trail came in second in the best rural story category. It was described by the judge as “the kind of story community newspapers exist for.”

The Review was also honoured for its community service, which included the newspaper’s 100th anniversary edition and community celebration, and for hosting an all-candidates’ meeting in advance of last June’s provincial election.

“That’s a great outreach to the community and engages government with the residents,” wrote the judge.

The special anniversary edition also garnered positive comments from the evaluator, who awarded the Review with a second-place finish. “It has a good review of the paper’s history in the community, and the stories are nicely organized with community involvement, showing a dedication that hasn’t changed, even if journalism styles have.”

The Review’s comprehensive provincial election coverage was recognized with a third-place award in the online special initiative category.

Review media consultant Alistair Murray’s creative talents designing Sobeys' Valentine’s Day ad also came in third for best use of colour.

The Better Newspaper Competition awards gala was held at the Hilton Garden Inn in Vaughan, where journalists from across the province gathered to celebrate their successes.

The Review’s sister publications in Oakville, Burlington and Milton also scooped awards, bringing Metroland's Halton Division awards total to 11. Overall, Metroland Media had an excellent showing at the gala, bringing home 73 awards and a number of honourable mentions.

The Ontario Community Newspaper Association is a non-profit industry association with about 240-member newspapers located throughout the province. The annual Better Newspaper Competition celebrates and recognizes outstanding work by Ontario's weekly community newspapers.

