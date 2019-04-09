Ethan Del Mastro picked 12th overall by Mississauga Steelheads

Heading into the draft Del Mastro was ranked as the 12th best prospect, after putting up eight goals and 36 assists in 73 games for the Greater Toronto Hockey League’s Toronto Marlboros.

In a press release, Steelheads’ general manager and head coach James Richmond said Del Mastro is a big left-shot defenceman who likes to play physical.

“A smooth skater, moves the puck well and plays with a competitive edge,” Richmond said of the rearguard.

He said even though he expected to be picked, it didn’t prepare him for the feeling of being drafted, adding that being drafted is probably the top highlight of his hockey career to date — or at least on par with February’s Canada Games.

“You think about it and you think you, but in that moment it’s crazy,” he said “You can’t get the smile off your face — you’re smiling for the whole day.

“It was just a great experience and I’m super happy with how it worked out.”

After the pick, Del Mastro met with the team in Mississauga where he said they welcomed him with open arms.

“Everyone on that team was great — they were very welcoming,” he said.

Del Mastro said in his discussions with the Steelheads, they said they like his transition game and ability to move the puck.

He added they compared him to one of their current defencemen, 17-year-old Thomas Harley — a blueliner who recorded 58 points in 68 games for the Steelheads this season.

“He’s doing really well this year,” he said. “They hope I can bring something like that and just help the team out in any way.”

In preparation for his rookie season, Del Mastro said he plans to spend the summer in the gym and on the ice five times per week, with an eye on improving his game.

“Just trying to get better and prepare myself for the upcoming year.”

Del Mastro said he feels he thinks the game well, but said he does want to focus on speed to make the transition to the next level.

“Getting faster with the puck and without it,” he said. “To help me get to the next level and not look out of place.”

Heading into training camp in the fall, Del Mastro said he doesn’t have any specific goals.

“I just want fit in with the team and contribute in any way,” he said. “I just want to help out their team in any way they need me to do.”