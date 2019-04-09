Shark prevents recovery of body from Hawaii waters

NORTH KOHALA, Hawaii — Big Island firefighters could not recover a body floating offshore because a shark pulled it underwater on Sunday, emergency officials said.

Hawaii County Police planned to notify the victim's family Sunday night after they recovered a backpack and belongings at the top of a cliff in North Kohala, authorities said.

Firefighters went to the area at about 11 a.m. after hikers reported a body floating face down about 30 yards (27 metres) from shore at the bottom of the steep cliff, officials said.

Crew from a rescue helicopter saw what appeared to be a large tiger shark circling the body in the waters northwest of Hanalua Gulch, officials said.