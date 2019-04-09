Community members planning ‘sit in’ protest at Hamilton police board meeting

Cameron Kroetsch — also a member of the 2SLGBTQIA+ community, who plans to attend Thursday, and was Ward 2 municipal candidate — said the city's appointee is a citizen's "only shot" to get onto the board.

It is "not a secret" that there is tension between police and some marginalized communities, he said. Having more diverse representation on the board brings that lived experience to conversations and also allows community members to see themselves represented.

The police board is in charge of governance not the operations of the police service, but they can "set the direction" for the organization, Kroetsch added.

There are communities who don't trust police, people who don't call them when they need help and who do not feel welcome at a police board meeting, Miklos added.

She previously participated in a gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgendered (GLBT) Hamilton police task force that she says sparked productive dialogue between the community and police, but that task force ended about a decade ago.

Mayor Fred Eisenberger, who is police board chair, said he hopes with future appointments there would be more consideration of diversity.

"I hope and wish for better diversity going forward from both the province and the city," he said, adding that they should try "in every way possible" to reflect the Hamilton community as it stands.

Eisenberger wasn't on the selection committee but said he sees no reason to "second guess the process" for the latest appointment.

He also points out there are some diverse board members — provincial appointee Pat Mandy is a member of the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation, and Coun. Tom Jackson is Armenian.

Eiseberger said he would consider stepping down from the board himself in favour of increasing diversity — in a year or two.

Kroetsch said he would like to see the latest appointment revisited but also hopes that any future decisions apply an equity and inclusion lens.

